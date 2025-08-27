The Minnesota Vikings needed help at wide receiver, and they are reuniting with a franchise legend in Adam Thielen. The Vikings worked out a deal with the Carolina Panthers to acquire Thielen, trading a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 fourth-round pick to Carolina for the veteran wide receiver. Minnesota also received a 2026 conditional seventh-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick from Carolina.

CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones reports that the Vikings will rework Thielen's contract, and the Panthers will not be absorbing any of his current deal to facilitate the move. Thielen originally played nine seasons in Minnesota, as he ranks third in franchise history in receptions (534), fifth in receiving yards (6,682), and third in receiving touchdowns (55). He was released by Minnesota two years ago, but now will get an opportunity to finish his career with the Vikings.

Thielen missed seven games this past season due to a hamstring injury, yet still finished with 48 catches for 615 yards and five touchdowns as Bryce Young's top target. His deal paves the way for Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette as the top wideouts in Carolina.

How did the Vikings fare in this deal? What about the Panthers? As we graded this trade, the quarterbacks are a significant part of the equation.

The Panthers just dealt Bryce Young's safety net, but here's why they're not panicking Jared Dubin

Vikings: B+

This is a move that certainly deserves a pat on the back for the Vikings. Not only are they reuniting with one of the best route runners of this era, but the Vikings are making sure they have a No. 2 wideout in place while Jordan Addison serves his three-game suspension. This is the best-case scenario for J.J. McCarthy as well, as Thielen is one of the most reliable receivers out there, a perfect complementary piece for a young quarterback learning the ropes of playing in the NFL.

For the first three weeks, the Vikings will have Thielen to pair with Justin Jefferson. They also will have Jalen Nailor in the slot to get them by until Addison returns (assuming Nailor recovers from his hand injury). Minnesota will have one of the deeper wide receiver trios in the league once Addison returns, having Jefferson, Addison and Thielen to complement McCarthy for the rest of the season. The Vikings will also have T.J. Hockenson at tight end, giving McCarthy more than enough pass catchers to succeed. Parting ways with a 2026 fifth-round pick and 2027 fourth-round pick was costly, but necessary to make sure their quarterback has enough wide receivers on the outside to start the season.

The Vikings are giving McCarthy everything he needs to develop into a good quarterback. This is up to McCarthy to take advantage of the pass catchers at his disposal.

Panthers: C

The draft capital was too great for the Panthers to pass on trading Thielen, getting a 2026 fifth-round pick and 2027 fourth-round pick to part ways with a 35-year-old wide receiver toward the end of his career. From a front office perspective, trading Thielen makes plenty of sense.

For the development of Young, it makes little sense. Thielen was crucial toward Young's success at the end of last season, as Young finished with 10 touchdowns to zero turnovers in the final three games (the first quarterback since Drew Brees in 2019 to have those numbers in the final three games). Young had a 102.9 passer rating Thielen last season, the second-highest of any of his pass catchers he threw 30+ attempts to.

The Panthers have made an excellent effort to give young good pass catchers over the past two seasons, and Thielen was a big part of that. Carolina still has Coker and Legette at wide receiver, along with first-round pick McMillan. Where Thielen fit into the mix is anyone's guess, especially with sixth-round pick Jimmy Horn Jr. impressing this summer.

Hunter Renfrow, who was cut on Tuesday, could also return to Carolina with Thielen dealt, but Young hasn't had a wideout as reliable as Thielen in his two seasons with the Panthers. Thielen was crucial for Young's development and success at the end of last season, no matter where he was on the depth chart.

If Young has a good season, this conversation will be silly. For right now, it's fair to criticize the move.