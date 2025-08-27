A Minnesota legend is coming home, as the Carolina Panthers are trading wide receiver Adam Thielen back to the Minnesota Vikings, the club announced on Wednesday. The Vikings will receive Thielen, a 2026 conditional seventh-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick, while the Panthers get a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 fourth-round pick.

CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones reports that the Vikings will rework Thielen's contract, and the Panthers will not be absorbing any of his current deal to facilitate the move. Virtually, when you take all of the compensation into consideration, it's a fourth-round pick being sent to Carolina in exchange for Thielen.

Thielen, who was born in Detroit Lakes and played his college football at Minnesota State, was picked up by the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and ended up playing nine years for the team. He still ranks third in franchise history in receptions (534), fifth in receiving yards (6,682) and third in receiving touchdowns (55).

Thielen was released following the 2022 season at 32 years old, but he proved to still be a reliable receiver after signing a three-year deal with Carolina. In his first season as a Panther, he led the team with 103 catches for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns. Thielen missed seven games this past season due to a hamstring injury but was still the team's top wideout with 615 yards and five touchdowns on 48 receptions.

While Thielen is now 35, he has been productive enough for Minnesota to bring back to help J.J. McCarthy in his first full season as a starter. Thielen and Justin Jefferson were a dynamic duo for the three years they were together; in their first season alone, the two combined for 162 catches, 2,325 yards and 21 touchdowns.

The Vikings were in the market for a veteran wide receiver since their room appears to be in flux. Jordan Addison has been suspended for the first three games of the season for violating the league's substance abuse policy, Jefferson is still working back from a hamstring injury, Rondale Moore suffered a season-ending knee injury, and Jalen Nailor is dealing with a hand injury. Now, Minnesota brings in a trusted veteran beloved by the fan base.