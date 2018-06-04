Adam Vinatieri: 'I really don't have a doubt' that Andrew Luck will play Week 1

As of Monday, it has been 519 days since Andrew Luck played in an NFL game. According to his Colts teammate, kicker Adam Vinatieri, Luck's streak will come to an end at 616 days.

Vinatieri went on Adam Schefter's podcast and said "we will see him" play the Colts' 2018 season-opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Adam Vinatieri on the chances of Andrew Luck playing in Colts’ regular-season opener vs. Bengals: “We will see him. I really don't have a doubt."https://t.co/ySRgFOG0jP — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 4, 2018

Luck has been out since Week 17 of the 2016 season. He had surgery on his throwing shoulder last offseason, and while the Colts maintained their optimism that he would be ready for the start of last season and/or at some point during last season, and are maintaining similar optimism ahead of the 2018 campaign, Luck is still not even throwing the football during Colts OTAs.

At this point, the Colts' optimism about Luck's status or potential to get on the field seems fairly empty. We've heard it all before and have no reason to believe he will play, unless and until he actually plays. It'd be better for the Colts, for the NFL, and for the fans if he does, of course, but it's best to remain skeptical until we see him make some real progress in terms of his on-field capabilities.

