Adam Vinatieri isn't fearing getting cut by Colts: 'That's way above my pay grade'

The Indianapolis Colts have been flirting with moving on from kicker Adam Vinatieri all season long, which is expected given the 11 missed kicks he's endured in his 24th NFL season. Moving on from one of the greatest kickers in NFL history isn't easy, even if Vinatieri's production has declined over the past three seasons.

The Colts did have a free agent workout with available kickers after convincing Vinatieri out of retirement two months ago, but decided to stick with the three-time Pro Bowler as their kicker for this week's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Vinatieri has faced enormous amounts of pressure throughout his career, but his NFL life is hanging in the balance.

"That's way above my pay grade," Vinatieri said Thursday, via Mike Chappell of CBS 4. "I don't think about that stuff. My only thing was to come in and check out the film and see what we can do better."

This season has been a disaster for Vinatieri, who is 14 of 19 on field goals for a 73.7 percent conversion rate (his lowest since 2003, which was his career-low). He is 14 for 20 (70%) on extra points this season, with his six misses more than he's missed over the past three seasons. Vinatieri went 23-of-27 (85.2 percent) on field goals and 44-of-47 (93.6 percent) on extra points last year and has seen his field goal percentage go down each season since his Pro Bowl year in 2014 when he led the NFL in converting 96.8 percent of his field goal attempts. Vinatieri missed just one field goal attempt from 40-to-49 yards last year but is just 3 of 6 from that distance this year.

At 47 years old, Vinatieri has been declining over the past few years ... but father time has caught up with him this year.

"Obviously we've all our own biggest critics," Vinatieri said. "Any time that it's not perfect, you want to make it perfect. I don't worry about the decisions that are being made that I can't control one way or the other."