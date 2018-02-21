Adam Vinatieri reportedly close to deal to return, will become 4th-oldest player ever

Adam Vinatieri is old.

Not for a normal person, but for a football player. He recently turned 45 years old. Because of the way the NFL determines the age of a player in a given season, the 2017 campaign was considered his age-45 season. Only six players have ever appeared in a game at 45 or older, according to Pro-Football-Reference.

That's already pretty impressive, but apparently, Vinatieri is on the verge of signing up to return for at least one more year.

BREAKING: Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri is very close to signing a one-year deal to remain in Indianapolis. Deal should be finalized tomorrow. — Bob Kravitz (@bkravitz) February 21, 2018

Though he'll play most of the season as a 45-year old, it will be considered his age-46 season. And that's something only three other players have ever done. Only two players have made it to age-47 or above. It will probably come as no surprise to you that they're all kickers (of course, George Blanda also played quarterback, but not in his later seasons).

Rk Player Year Age 1 George Blanda 1975 48 2 Morten Andersen 2007 47 3 George Blanda 1974 47 4 Morten Andersen 2006 46 5 George Blanda 1973 46 6 John Carney 2010 46

Vinatieri isn't really showing any signs of slowing down, so it's entirely within the realm of possibility that he could eventually become the oldest NFL player ever. At this point, why not do it just for the story?