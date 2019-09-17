Adam Vinatieri says he never considered retirement, plans to work 'to get the demons out'

Adam Vinatieri isn't ready to give up kicking in the NFL just yet. The Indianapolis Colts kicker started retirement speculation when he told the media he'll talk to them Monday (a scheduled day off for the Colts) after missing two extra points in a win over the Tennessee Titans. The second missed PAT attempt kept the Colts lead at 19-17 with 4:38 left, giving the Titans and opportunity to win with a field goal in the final minutes.

Fortunately for Vinatieri, the Titans didn't take advantage of his miscue.

Vinatieri has struggled through the first two games of the year. He went 1-for-3 on field goals and 1-for-2 on extra points in an overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1.

"Sometimes we all need a little time to decompress, I needed a little extra time," Vinatieri said on retirement rumors, via the Indianapolis Star. "Little time to clear my mind ... I'm going to work this week to get the demons out and be clear headed on Sunday."

The slow start has affected Vinatieri, especially since he went 23-of-27 (85.2 percent) on field goals and 44-of-47 (93.6 percent) on extra points last year. The 46-year-old has seen his field goal percentage go down each season since his Pro Bowl year in 2014, when he led the NFL in converting 96.8 percent of his field goal attempts. Vinatieri missed just one field goal attempt from 40-to-49 yards last year.

The Colts kicker wants to correct this problem, not run away from it. There's still some game left in Vinatieri, who led the league in field goal percentage three times, has the most points scored in NFL history and the most field goals made in league history.

"I think there are always physical and mental aspects of football. I'm going to go out there and try to make it cleaner," Vinatieri said. "I feel fine. I feel good enough. I feel plenty healthy to do my job."