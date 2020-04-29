Adam Vinatieri wants to play in 2020, but ongoing quarantine may prevent him from doing so, per report

Adam Vinatieri wants to return for a 25th season, the legendary kicker told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero on Wednesday.

The issue, according to Pelissero, is the status of Vinatieri's knee that was operated on back in December. Vinatieri reportedly said that the quarantine (due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic) has slowed his rehab following surgery, leaving him unsure as to whether or not he will be physically ready to play by the start of the 2020 season.

Vinatieri, 47, is one of the most decorated kickers in NFL history. The NFL's all-time leading scorer and a three-time All-Pro, Vinatieri has led the NFL in field goal percentage three different times. He also also four Super Bowl rings, winning three titles with the Patriots before winning his fourth title with the Colts at the end of the 2006 season. Vinatieri is also the owner of two Super Bowl-winning kicks as well as two other iconic playoff games: his three field goal performance (in snowy conditions) in New England's 2001 playoff win over the Raiders, and his five field goal performance in the Colts' 2006 second-round playoff win over Baltimore.

The 2019 season was not a good one for Vinatieri, who set career lows in field goal percentage (68%) and extra point percentage (78.6%). He missed several crucial kicks that played a role in the Colts' disappointing 7-9 record. To his credit, Vinatieri never blamed last season's struggles on his injured knee, which limited him to 12 games before finishing the season on injured reserve.

Despite Vinatieri's forgettable year, Colts owner Jim Irsay did not rule out bringing the future Hall of Famer kicker back for the 2020 season.

"I know he's rehabbing that knee and it's something that Chris (Ballard) and Frank (Reich) will talk about and give their opinions to me," Irsay said regarding Vinatieri's future Sunday, via Jim Ayello of the Indy Star. "As an owner I occasionally step in, but I like to give my people room to make mistakes. Oftentimes that's how you learn. The best way to learn. It hurts, but you learn that way.

"But Adam knows how much I think of him. He's unbelievable. ... We'll see. He's in rehab mode now, and we're in the middle of trying to put the team together."