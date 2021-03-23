Adoree' Jackson was convinced the New York Giants were the right team for him after visiting the organization Monday. Jackson didn't hesitate to sign a three-year, $39 million deal with the Giants, canceling a free agent visit with the Philadelphia Eagles in the process.

Money does talk, but Jackson picking the Giants was more than the millions he's going to receive. He saw a culture change in New York that continues to grow under Joe Judge -- one of the biggest reasons he chose to play for the franchise.

"I do want to win and talking to Coach Judge and seeing what he did last year, and then understanding that I've been through that process," Jackson said in a conference call with reporters Tuesday. "First year in, probably didn't go how you wanted it, but having a foundation and being able to build on that foundation, and having guys around that I've talked to that say they understand what he's looking for and what he wants – just everybody being on the same page and being cohesive, that's the biggest thing.

"You having guys that compete, guys that are ball players like the Giants have, you want to be a part of that and you want to play with guys like that and be a part of that team."

The Giants did finish 6-10 last year, the most wins in a season for the franchise since they made the playoffs in 2016. In the three seasons prior to Judge, the Giants have won just 12 games -- the fewest in the NFL. New York has seven losing seasons over the last eight years, but the franchise is clearly showing progress under Judge -- capped by how active they have been in free agency.

The Giants were able to land the top free agent wide receiver in Kenny Golladay while keeping Leonard Williams in the fold for multiple seasons. New York also has agreed to terms with Kyle Rudolph (even though the deal has reportedly hit a snag), showcasing how attractive a destination the Giants have become over the past year.

Most of that has to do with the program Judge is building.

"What sold me was him just being straightforward and straight up," Jackson said. "It was comfortable just being able to talk to him, your head coach, just being comfortable and talk face to face, laugh here and laugh there and to be able to kind of relate in a sense and understand each other, so that was one of the things that kind of sold me on him.

"About the culture that he's bringing, it's just something that you feel and you know and what you want to see. If I was a coach, I would want some of those similarities, so understanding that everything that he was saying was lining up with what I wanted to be as a player and what I wanted to do, and from the team aspect it just makes sense for me."