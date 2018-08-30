Adrian Peterson has media 'hit list' for critics, Cris Carter calls the RB too 'sensitive'

Redskins presumptive starting running back Adrian Peterson will not go quietly into the NFL night, returning to play for a Washington team desperate for a running back after Derrius Guice suffered a torn ACL in the preseason.

Peterson makes sense for Washington, in that it really needs help, but he certainly is far from a lock to be a dominant back at the age of 33 in a system that may or may not be a good fit for him.

Understandably, some people have come out to criticize Peterson, including former players turned FOX sports analysts Cris Carter and Shannon Sharpe.

Peterson, speaking to Jarrett Bell of USA Today, made it abundantly clear he does not appreciate the criticism.

"Watching some of the things they said about me, man, it really hurt me to the core," Peterson said. "Not only are they black men, but these are people I looked up to. And these are people that made mistakes, especially Cris Carter. So some of the things that came out of his mouth, not only personally, but about me as a player – aw, he's washed up and this, that and the other, and he should just retire – how dare you.

"Then Shannon Sharpe, the same thing. He said some things and I'm just like, 'Wow, I can't believe that would come out of your mouth.' I understand that people are entitled to their opinions. That's the way of the world. But they are in a position where millions of people are watching them."

According to Bell, the criticism from those players led to Peterson creating a "hit list" for critics. And Peterson plans on putting up numbers and reminding everyone of their mistake when he does.

"What I'm going to do when I ball out this year," Peterson said, "I'm going to have all my fans … look up all the people who [said] something negative about me and put them on blast and prove that when they are on TV, they don't know what they're talking about."

If there's one dude you don't want to mess with in terms of telling him he can't do anything, it's AP. But both Sharpe and Carter told Bell he's just too old.

"Did you see me in a Dolphins uniform?" Carter said. "I had no business playing that season. I wouldn't have admitted it, either. These guys get so sensitive about everything. Adrian had better get over himself. We were all great. But at the end, we all smelled like a baby's diaper."

Ew. Also, hey, they've been there.

"I get it," Sharpe said. "I don't take it personally. He forgets that Cris and I played the game. We sat in those seats as older players."

Again, the odds favor Sharpe and Carter here, because it's just tough to run effectively in the NFL as a 33-year-old. It's a young man's game.

But if this old man blows up in 2018 and helps the Redskins win while rushing for a bunch of yards, you can bet the people who doubted him are going to hear about it. A lot.