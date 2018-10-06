Adrian Peterson just bought an awesome present for some of his new Redskins teammates

It's not even Christmas and Adrian Peterson is already buying presents for his new teammates in Washington.

The Redskins running back showed up to practice on Friday bearing gifts for multiple players on the team, including quarterback Alex Smith and the team's offensive line.

So what did Peterson buy for everyone? Personalized scooters.

Here's what it looked like when he handed them after practice.

A small token for a big milestone. 💯@AdrianPeterson came through with the @BirdRide scooters for the squad! #HTTR pic.twitter.com/OLhEFv3PZK — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) October 5, 2018

"This is just a little token of appreciation," Peterson says in the video.

Although a scooter seems like a fun gift, Redskins coach Jay Gruden will probably ban them from the practice facility forever if anyone gets injured while riding one.

The one downside of handing out gifts is that not everyone got one. As a matter of fact, Redskins tight end Jordan Reed sounded a little upset that he got left out of the gift-giving festivities.

Adrian Peterson just gave his offensive linemen scooters and it is carnage in #Redskins locker room. There are 300-pound dudes scooting everywhere. Jordan Reed: “What? Tight ends don’t block??” — Brian McNally (@bmcnally14) October 5, 2018

Of course, Peterson did point out that offensive linemen can sometimes be lazy, so they clearly needed the scooters more.

The fact that Peterson is handing out gifts after just four weeks shows how much he appreciates the help he's been given during a resurgent 2018 season. Through four weeks, Peterson has racked up 236 yards rushing, which ranks 12th in the NFL even though he's only played three games (the Redskins had a bye in Week 4). If you only look at yards per game, Peterson ranks fifth overall in the NFL with 78.7 YPG.

Peterson, who wasn't even on an NFL roster seven weeks ago, gives all the credit for his success to the big guys up front.

"If I didn't have an offensive line in front of me, I wouldn't have the success that I've had with the Redskins now," Peterson said recently, via Yahoo Sports. "In Arizona, that was probably the worst offensive line I've played behind in my entire career. And that was due to a lot of injuries and things like that. I'm mindful of that, but people aren't. They just feel like you should be Superman, no matter if you don't have an offensive line in front of you, you should still get out there and be productive. And when you don't, it's, 'Oh, he doesn't have it anymore.'"

If Peterson has a strong season, he could be making some big moves in the NFL record book. The Redskins running back needs just five touchdowns to pass Jim Brown for the fifth-most rushing touchdowns in NFL history. Also, if Peterson keeps up his pace of 78.7 yards per game, he would likely finish the season with roughly 13,535 career yards, which would move him from 10th to eighth all-time.