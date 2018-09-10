Adrian Peterson just joined a very prestigious club with his Week 1 performance

Three weeks ago, Adrian Peterson was sitting on the NFL's unemployment line and wasn't even sure he was going to play in 2018. However, that all changed on Aug. 21, when the Redskins decided to give him a shot after rookie Derrius Guice was lost for the season with a torn ACL.

The Redskins decision to gamble on Peterson paid off in a big way on Sunday with the ageless running back totaling 166 yards in Washington's dominating 24-6 win over the Cardinals.

The most surprising performance of the day came from Peterson, who spent nearly the entire offseason insisting that he could still play at age 33, only to be ignored by pretty much everyone, including the Cardinals, who released him in March.

If Peterson was out for revenge in Arizona, he definitely got it: He carried the ball 26 times for 96 yards and a touchdown. The running back, who's not exactly known as a pass-catching threat, also tacked on two receptions for 70 yards.

96 yards on the ground.

70 in the air.

And his 100th career rushing TD.@AdrianPeterson's best plays in his first game with the @Redskins! pic.twitter.com/7Y1jnMOwSq — NFL (@NFL) September 10, 2018

Although this was just one game, it might have cemented Peterson's spot in the Hall of Fame. With his 96 yards rushing, he now has 12,372 yards for his career, which is good for 10th most in NFL history. The Redskins running back passed Jim Brown and Marshall Faulk on the all-time list, something that he likely won't forget anytime soon.

"It means a lot," Peterson said of passing Brown, via ESPN.com. "I have a lot of support that keeps me going and keeps me motivated. Not only do I do it for myself and my family, but I do it for my fan base, as well."

Peterson also scored his 100th career rushing touchdown on Sunday, moving him up into a tie for seventh place on the all-time list. In the process, the Redskins running back also joined a very prestigious club that's currently only made up of Hall of Famers.

Adrian Peterson became 7th player in NFL history with 12,000+ rushing yards and 100+ rushing TDs, joining 6 Hall of Famers:



Emmitt Smith

Walter Payton

LaDainian Tomlinson

Jim Brown

Marshall Faulk

Marcus Allen pic.twitter.com/CHLQfRIeQC — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) September 10, 2018

Peterson is going to need to gain another 368 yards before he moves up another spot on the all-time rushing list and from the sound of it, he's determined to make that happen.

Although he looked good against Arizona, Peterson didn't sound impressed with his performance against the Cardinals.

"I left a lot of yards out there," Peterson said. "Conditioning, I felt strong. My eyes, for whatever reason, aren't as sharp as I expected them to be. There were some missed holes there, some missed opportunities. That happens."

At 33, no one knows if Peterson can keep up this kind of production for an entire season, but if he can, he could go down as one of the best free agent bargains of 2018. For the season, Peterson is only scheduled to make $1.015 million, which is far less than most running backs, including Arizona's David Johnson.

Johnson, who just signed a deal on Saturday worth $39 million over three years, only rushed for 37 yards in the game. I think we can all agree that the Redskins got more bang for their buck over the weekend.