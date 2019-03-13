Adrian Peterson reportedly gets hefty raise from Redskins after agreeing to two-year deal

The Redskins were so impressed with Adrian Peterson's 2018 season that they've decided to award him with a new contract.

According to NFL.com, Peterson has agreed to terms on a two-year deal worth a total of $8 million. The new contract, which is worth an average of $4 million per year, means that Peterson will be getting nearly a 400 percent raise over the $1.015 million he made in 2018, a season where he took the NFL by surprise.

After going through most of the 2018 offseason unsigned, the Redskins decided to take a risk on him in August after Derrius Guice tore his ACL. Peterson then rewarded the Redskins' gamble by rushing for 1,402 yards and seven touchdowns. With Guice out for the season, Peterson took over in Washington, starting in all 16 games and rushing for more than 115 yards a total of three times.

The 33-year-old running back was a big reason why the Redskins shot off to a 6-3 start before Alex Smith was lost for the season due to a leg injury he suffered in November.

After the Redskins' season finale against the Eagles, Peterson made it clear that he wanted to stay in Washington going forward.

"Hopefully I'm back here. I want to be a part of what I see we could be as a team and as an organization. I definitely want to be a part of it," Peterson said Washington's Week 17 loss. "That's what I'm going to continue to keep my mind on."

Although Guice will be back in 2019, the Redskins clearly liked Peterson enough to keep him for the next two years.

One risk with giving Peterson a multi-year deal is his age -- he turns 34 on March 21. Of course, the Redskins clearly aren't worried about the toll Father time is taking on Peterson after watching him rush for more than 1,000 yards last season. Peterson also didn't really have any serious injury issues in 2018, which was a big deal for a player who missed 19 games combined in 2016 and 2017.

The revamped Redskins backfield will likely now include Peterson and at least two players who have never played a snap for the team. The Redskins traded for Case Keenum earlier this week and Guice should be back on the field this year after rehabbing from his ACL injury.

Peterson, who's going into his 13th season, could shoot up the NFL's all-time rushing list if he's able to replicate what he did in 2018. Peterson currently has 13,318 career rushing yards and if he add 1,000 yards in each of the next two seasons, that would move him past Barry Sanders for the third most rushing yards in NFL history.