Adrian Peterson reveals who he thinks has the edge in Redskins quarterback competition

The NFL's centennial season is right around the corner and the Washington Redskins quarterback situation is still a bit murky.

As of now, head coach Jay Gruden has yet to name a starter for Week 1 as he and his staff to continue to assess the position and chose between incumbent Colt McCoy, offseason acquisition Case Keenum and first-round pick Dwayne Haskins.

With that battle ongoing, Redskins running back Adrian Peterson gave his thoughts on the competition on Tuesday. The veteran did praise all three quarterback but ultimately threw his support behind McCoy, citing his experience in the Washington offense.

"I feel like Colt, obviously, has the edge because he has the knowledge and ability as well," Peterson said, via The Washington Post. "He's been shown to have a really strong arm and been consistent as well."

McCoy has been in Jay Gruden's system for the past six years, so it's only natural that he'd feel more comfortable maneuvering through the offense. In the aftermath of Alex Smith's horrific leg injury, McCoy came in under duress and was able to play in three games (two starts) for Washington. In that time, he completed 60 percent of his passes for 322 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. He also rushed for 63 yards on 10 attempts. His stint as the Redskins starter, however was short lived after suffering a broken right fibula in Week 13 against the Eagles, ending his season.

Now, he's trying to make a comeback, while establishing himself as the Week 1 starter. The fact that he seemingly has the veterans backing, with the likes of Peterson showing him support, is a big plus for him.

The problem is McCoy is still limited in practice due to complications from that leg injury. He underwent surgery in December, but he required a second procedure this past spring after the fracture didn't heal correctly. McCoy, who didn't play in the preseason opener, did suit up during Sunday's practice, but he was held out on Tuesday due to soreness.

"It's just something he's still dealing with and we will have to deal with," Jay Gruden told reporters Tuesday. "But the main thing is to make sure he's comfortable back there and has enough strength to push off and throw and feels good about if he does get hit that (McCoy's leg) is healthy and stable, which it is."

McCoy's status for Washington's Week 2 exhibition with the Cincinnati Bengals is still up in the air, which could open the door for Keenum to get the start Thursday. That, however, may just be a small victory in a war that's already locked up by McCoy, if he's healthy.

In the case of Haskins, meanwhile, the Ohio State product does seem to be on the outside looking in on this battle following his less than stellar performance against the Browns in the preseason opener. In that contest, he completed 8-of-14 for 117 yards and two interceptions.

Not exactly the type of showing that will be rewarded with a starting spot in Week 1.