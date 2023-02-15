Damar Hamlin apparently ruffled some feathers with his outfit at Super Bowl LVII. Most notably, former NFL running back Adrian Peterson took exception to Hamlin's jacket.

Hamlin was in attendance to help honor the emergency personnel that saved his life on the field in Cincinnati, and he wore a Takashi Murakami jacket that features an altered depiction of Jesus on the cross.

According to TMZ, Peterson saw the jacket and posted a photo of it on social media with the caption, "Blasphemy!"

"You should be thanking God son!" Peterson wrote. "This is Blasphemy!! We all fall short but cmon man! I find this disrespectful!! #grateful #goddid""

Former NFL running back Fred Taylor immediately jumped to Hamlin's defense, saying Peterson should have contacted Hamlin directly before blowing him up online.

"You should DM him bro...I'm sure he's listen to your opinion," Taylor wrote in the comments. "Posting it doesn't help anyone. He's young, young ppl don't always think before they wear things just like people who wear skulls and other things that doesn't align with Christian beliefs. Try to reach him."

Eventually, Peterson did reach out to Hamlin. In an Instagram post, Peterson explained that he spoke to Hamlin about the jacket. Peterson still maintained that the jacket was "disrespectful" and said he felt "offended" by the depiction of Jesus, but he also noted that Hamlin had no "ill intent" in wearing the jacket.

Drama about the jacket initially blew up when Hamlin posted a video of himself having a moment with Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders before the game. In the comment section, one user came to Hamlin's defense, and he explained the jacket's imagery in a reply.

"someone who gets it!!" Hamlin wrote. "I'd never disrespect my lord & savior. Art is expressed in many ways. I wore the jacket because it's a popular brand that aligns more with God then not. this is a tribute in an artistic way not disrespect. But for those who don't understand that & think otherwise then I apologize."