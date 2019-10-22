Adrian Peterson says ankle is 'night and day' from Monday, ready to go against his former team

The Washington Redskins have a backfield that is out for revenge in Week 8, as both quarterback Case Keenum and running back Adrian Peterson are looking to have big performances against the Minnesota Vikings -- the team that allowed both players to walk in free agency.

Peterson injured his ankle during Sunday's 9-0 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, but is expected to play against his former team.

According to Les Carpenter of the Washington Post, Peterson had an MRI on his ankle on Monday after being injured in the third quarter on Sunday. Peterson fumbled on the play, letting go of possession when he feared his ankle was breaking during a tackle. The 34-year-old still led both teams in rushing, recording 81 yards on 20 carries.

On Tuesday, Peterson told Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network that his ankle is "night (and) day from yesterday," and that he should be ready to go against the Vikings on Thursday night despite it being a short week.

Interim head coach Bill Callahan has centered his offense around Peterson after Jay Gruden was fired earlier this month. Callahan and Gruden clearly had differing opinions about how much Peterson should be involved in the offense. Gruden made Peterson a healthy scratch in the season opener while Callahan gave Peterson 23 carries in his first game as interim head coach.

Minnesota is very aware of what Peterson can do, as the former first-round pick became a legend during his time with the Vikings.

Peterson was drafted by the Vikings with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft. He spent 10 seasons in Minnesota, and rushed for a total of 11,747 yards and 97 touchdowns while donning the purple and gold. He also pulled off one of the best recovery stories of all time, when he tore the ACL and MCL in his left knee in 2011. Ten months from the day he injured his knee, he was leading the NFL in both yardage and yards per game. He finished the 2012 season with 2,097 rushing yards, 12 touchdowns and won the MVP award -- arguably his best season as a pro.

After the Vikings let Peterson walk in free agency in 2017, he signed with the New Orleans Saints, who opened up the season against the Vikings in Minnesota. Peterson rushed for just 18 yards on six carries in that matchup, and will look to have a big game this time around.