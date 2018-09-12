Adrian Peterson says he has a special handshake for Cris Carter the next time he sees him
The Redskins running back has a notoriously brutal grip
It has been documented in the past that an Adrian Peterson handshake is no joke. The running back hasn't forgotten what Cris Carter said about him this offseason and said he has a plan for the next time the two Vikings greats run into each other.
"I'm definitely going to try to crush his hand," Peterson told Pro Football Talk.
Carter had some words for Peterson heading into this season. "Did you see me in a Dolphins uniform?" he said last month. "I had no business playing that season. I wouldn't have admitted it, either. These guys get so sensitive about everything. Adrian had better get over himself. We were all great. But at the end, we all smelled like a baby's diaper."
However, after a terrible start with the Saints and a less terrible stint with the Cardinals, Peterson seems to have found some new life on the Redskins. He picked up 166 yards from scrimmage in the Redskins' 24-6 win over the Cardinals, including 96 yards on the ground.
Peterson also said why he took Carter's comments so personally.
"It was just more personal because he actually played for the Vikings for a long time, and through a lot of those situations I've been through that he commented on he could've reached out and got some intel that's not known to the public to base his opinion on and not just go off of the face value of things that he was hearing," he told PFT.
The real test for Peterson will be in terms of longevity. At 33, these yards aren't going to get any easier. For now, he's on the right path to proving those on his "media hit list" wrong.
