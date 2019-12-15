Adrian Peterson set to pass Curtis Martin on rushing yardage list, enter top five all-time
Peterson is also one touchdown shy of tying Walter Payton for fourth on rushing touchdowns list
Adrian Peterson is the starting running back for the Washington Redskins after Derrius Guice was placed on injured reserve earlier in the week. Even though the Redskins are out of playoff contention and playing for draft position, there's still some history to be made for the future Hall of Famer.
Peterson enters Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles with 14,036 rushing yards in his career, sixth in NFL history. He is 66 shy of passing Curtis Martin for fifth on the all-time list (14,101). Peterson also has 109 career rushing touchdowns, one away from tying Walter Payton for fourth on the all-time list. Both are goals Peterson and the Redskins would like to accomplish Sunday as he enters the conversation for best running back of this century, especially in an era where featured running backs are becoming less prevalent.
"He is a professional in every sense of the word, what he eats, what he puts in his body, all those things. He's an unbelievable example for the young guys that we've brought in this building not only in that room, but in the entire locker room," said Redskins offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, via NFL.com. "Obviously, he's so gifted, he's so talented. It's lasted over a very long career, but he's still as consistent as anybody on our football team with his approach to playing not only the position, but how to keep his body right, how to make sure he's going to be there and available to us, which has been huge to our football team."
All-time rushing leaders
Yards
Emmitt Smith
18,355
Walter Payton
16,726
Frank Gore*
15,306
Barry Sanders
15,269
Curtis Martin
14,101
Adrian Peterson*
14,036
*active
With three games remaining, Peterson still has an opportunity to reach 1,000 yards on the season ... which would be quite the achievement at age 34. Peterson has 167 carries for 718 yards and three touchdowns on the year, this being a healthy scratch for Week 1 and an uncertain future in Washington three months ago. He has two 100-yard rushing games this season and has 33 carries for 175 yards and two touchdowns over his last two games.
All-time rushing TD leaders
TD
Emmitt Smith
164
LaDainian Tomlinson
145
Marcus Allen
123
Walter Payton
110
Adrian Peterson*
109
*active
Peterson has eight 1,000-yard seasons and eight double-digit touchdown seasons. He has three NFL rushing titles and has led the league in yards per game four times, along with being the last running back to win MVP (2012, when he rushed for 2,097 yards).
More history could be on the way for Peterson in Week 15.
