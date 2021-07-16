Adrian Peterson still has plans to play a 15th season in the NFL. He's just waiting for the right opportunity.

With less than two weeks until training camps begin, Peterson updated his status on finding his next team. Peterson still hopes to play for a Super Bowl contender, but is taking his time until a team comes around.

"The training is going well and I'm going to control the things that I can control right now, and, when that time comes, somebody will give me a call," Peterson said Thursday night, via Aaron Wilson of SportsTalk 790 in Houston. "That's all I'm asking for. My body feels good. I came out healthy from last season. My body feels strong. I still feel young. I still feel good. I'm ready to play ball."

Peterson rushed for 604 yards on 156 carries and seven touchdowns in 16 games for the Detroit Lions at age 35 last year. The veteran running back was released by the Washington Football Team days before the 2020 season, yet still managed to start 10 games for Detroit.

Peterson has 14,820 career rushing yards, just 450 yards short of passing Barry Sanders for fourth on the all-time list. His 118 rushing touchdowns are fourth on the all-time list, just six away from passing Marcus Allen for third (123). He has the most 50-yard touchdown runs (16) and 60-yard touchdown runs (15) in NFL history. He's tied with Chris Johnson for the most 70-yard touchdown runs in NFL history (seven).

Peterson holds the NFL record for rushing yards in a game with 296, one of six 200-yard rushing games in his career (tied with O.J. Simpson for the most in league history). His eight 1,000-yard seasons are tied for sixth-most in NFL history and Peterson's eight seasons of 10-plus rushing touchdowns are tied with Emmitt Smith for second-most in league history.

A future Hall of Famer, Peterson just wants to have an opportunity to continue climbing up the all-time rushing list and potentially secure his first Super Bowl ring. He's expected to get that chance in the coming weeks.