Adrian Peterson 'tweaked' his knee, missed Vikings' practice Thursday in London

Peterson has had only a small role in the Saints offense thus far this season

Adrian Peterson has not exactly had the role he expected when signing with the New Orleans Saints this offseason. In three games, Peterson has been on the field for only 38 snaps, received only 23 carries, and gained only 77 yards. He's caught two passes for four yards on three targets and he has not found the end zone. 

He doesn't seem to be a part of the New Orleans offense's foundation and has clearly fallen behind both Mark Ingram and rookie Alvin Kamara in the pecking order for touches. Now, Peterson's battling an injury. 

According to several reports, Peterson tweaked his knee in Wednesday's practice and did not practice at all on Thursday. 

The Saints are set to take on the Miami Dolphins at London's Wembley Stadium at 9:30 a.m. Eastern on Sunday. We obviously don't know just yet whether or not Peterson will suit up for the game, but regressing from practicing to not practicing mid-week is never a good sign. Either way, he's not likely to play a huge role for New Orleans, whether in the running game or the passing game. 

