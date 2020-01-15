AFC Championship 2020: Five reasons to root for the Chiefs to win Super Bowl 2020

Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs, by virtue of their history-making win over the Texans in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs, are back in the AFC Championship game for a second consecutive year. After hosting their first AFC title game in 50 years last January, Arrowhead Stadium will again be the site where the AFC's Super Bowl representative is decided.

Standing in the Chiefs' way is the Titans, the AFC's sixth seed that is coming off a convincing win over the No. 1 seeded Ravens in the divisional round. The previous week, Tennessee, led by running back Derrick Henry and a fast, hard-hitting defense, pulled off an upset win over the Patriots in the wild-card round. While the Chiefs are the decided favorite, Mike Vrabel and the red-hot Titans won't be gifting the Chiefs a free pass to Miami.

But unless you're a true Titans fan, you should be cheering for the Chiefs to win on Sunday while punching their ticket to Super Bowl LIV. Here are five reasons why.

1. Entertainment value

While the Titans' running game/defense would bring the Super Bowl back to its origin, calling to mind epic past Super Bowl performances of Larry Csonka, Franco Harris and John Riggins and the legendary performances of the "No Name" and "Steel Curtain" defenses, most non-traditional fans tuning into the Super Bowl would prefer to watch a high-scoring, high-octane offense that will provide an entertaining end to the 2019 season.

A Super Bowl featuring Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, Travis Kelce, Mecole Hardman and the offensive mind of Reid would likely provide fans with an entertaining game on the NFL's biggest stage. While some of the NFL's all-time great Super Bowls have been low-scoring affairs (the Giants' upset win over the Patriots in Super Bowl XLII immediately comes to mind), there have also been a slew of great Super Bowls that included epic offensive performances. The second Steelers-Cowboys Super Bowl comes to mind, along with the Eagles' upset win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Also, considering that we are a year removed from the lowest scoring Super Bowl of all-time, it's safe to say that fans would prefer to see high-scoring Super Bowl rather than another defensive slugfest.

2. A ring for Reid

Simply put, Andy Reid's career is too good not to end with a Super Bowl win. An NFL head coach since 1999, Reid, who won an NFC title with the Eagles before heading to Kansas City in 2013, is seventh all-time in regular season wins and sixth all-time in playoff wins. His .618 career winning percentage in the regular season is also higher than that of Tom Landry, Chuck Noll and Marv Levy, whose careers are immortalized in Canton.

No, seeing Andy Reid win his first Super Bowl would probably not create the same national sentiment as the one fostered by John Elway after he finally won his first Super Bowl after 15 seasons with the Broncos. That being said, a majority of NFL fans would certainly like to see Reid's Hall of Fame worthy career receive the validation that comes with becoming a Super Bowl champion.

3. The true beginning of the Mahomes era?

For nearly two full decades, the NFL has belonged to an older era of quarterbacks that starts with Tom Brady and ends with Aaron Rodgers, who is also trying to add to his legacy by defeating the 49ers in the NFC Championship game. While the household names of Brady, Rodgers, Roethlisberger, Brees and others help with familiarity, it seems that fans have grown tired of the old guard and would prefer to see a new quarterback sit atop the pro football mountaintop.

With Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson, the two other challengers to the throne of the next best generational quarterback, having both lost in the divisional round, Mahomes has the perfect opportunity to make his case as the NFL's best quarterback heading into the new decade.

Furthermore, watching Mahomes on the NFL's highest stage would probably provide at least one or two moments that would live on in Super Bowl lore, and could be the perfect ending to the NFL's centennial season.

4. The end of the Chiefs' drought

I know the Titans' have never won a Super Bowl, albeit they came close to upsetting the Rams in Super Bowl XXIV. But Tennessee's 23-year wait to witness a Super Bowl winning pales in comparison to the agony Chiefs fans have been dealing with since Kansas City won their lone Super Bowl a half century ago.

After winning three AFC championships and a Super Bowl in their first decade of existence, the Chiefs have yet to play in another Super Bowl -- much less win one -- since dispatching the favored Vikings in Super Bowl IV. Adding insult to injury is how the Chiefs have managed to lose a slew of heartbreaking home playoff games that includes Kansas City's overtime loss to the Patriots in last year's AFC title game. No fan base deserves that type of torture without some sort of payoff; it's time for the Chiefs to reward their loyal, passionate fan base with that long-awaited Super Bowl berth.

5. For history sake

It would be poetic justice for the Chiefs to represent the AFC in the NFL's centennial season. The first team to represent the AFL in the Super Bowl, the Chiefs' victory in Super Bowl IV also marked the final game played between the AFL and NFL before the two leagues merged during the 1970 offseason. The Chiefs' late owner, Hall of Famer Lamar Hunt, coined the phrase "Super Bowl" after watching one of his children play with a "Super Ball," a popular 1960s toy. The AFC championship trophy also bears Hunt's name.

The Chiefs beating the Titans to advance to the Super Bowl would also keep alive the possibility of a Super Bowl I rematch between Kansas City and Green Bay, a fitting end to the NFL's centennial season. A Packers-Chiefs matchup would also feature a showdown between Mahomes and Rodgers, a matchup any football fan wouldn't want to miss.