AFC Championship Game: Chris Jones returns to practice on a limited basis, Chiefs hoping he'll suit up

The Kansas City Chiefs are holding out hope that star defensive tackle Chris Jones will be able to suit up on Sunday for their AFC Championship matchup with the Tennessee Titans at Arrowhead after missing the divisional round due to a calf injury, Jones was a non-participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but did get on the field in a limited capacity on Friday.

Jones is officially listed as questionable, but Chiefs head coach Andy Reid noted earlier on Friday that he wants to wait and see until Saturday before really making a true decision on Jones.

"Yeah, we'll see," Reid said when asked about Jones' chances of playing on Sunday. "I want to see how he feels [Saturday] and we'll just go from there. We talk about day-by-day ... this was day-to-day."

Kansas City desperately needs Jones back into the lineup for this contest as he's one of the Chiefs' better defensive players, particularly at stopping the run. As a team, they were the 26th-ranked run defense in the NFL and now have a date with star Titans running back Derrick Henry, who has 377 yards rushing and a touchdown over the previous two games.

"It's day to day," Jones told reporters following practice, via NFL.com. "It's not really the magnitude of the game because if I can [I'll] play. If I can't then it's unfortunate. But it could be a regular-season game, playoff game, a preseason game, if I can play [I'll] play."

Along with Jones, running back LeSean McCoy (illness) and backup quarterback Matt Moore (illness) are questionable to play after returning to practice on Friday on a limited basis. One piece of good news for Kansas City is that star tight end Travis Kelce carries no injury designation heading into the AFC Championship Game, despite being a limited participant in practice all week with a knee injury.