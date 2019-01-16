AFC Championship Game odds, line: Patriots vs. Chiefs picks, NFL predictions by expert who's 13-5 on New England games

It's the AFC Championship Game everyone has been waiting for, and a rematch of one of the top games from the 2018 NFL season, as the Kansas City Chiefs host the New England Patriots with a trip to the 2019 Super Bowl on the line. Kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium is Sunday at 6:40 p.m. ET on CBS. This could be one of the coldest games of the 2019 NFL playoffs, as the latest Kansas City, Missouri, weather forecast is calling for temperatures in the teens and wind chills that could approach zero degrees. New England beat Kansas City 43-40 in an epic "Sunday Night Football" matchup in Week 6, but that was at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Kansas City is favored by three points in the latest Chiefs vs. Patriots odds, while the over-under for total points scored stands at 55. Before you make any Chiefs vs. Patriots picks and NFL playoff predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Stephen Oh has to say.

Oh knows that the Chiefs' offense has been mostly unstoppable, led by likely MVP Patrick Mahomes. The second-year quarterback became just the second player to throw for 5,000 yards and 50 touchdowns in a season.

Kansas City's offense led the league in scoring (35.3 points per game) and yards gained (425.6 per game). Mahomes has two of the top receiving targets in the NFL to work with in wide receiver Tyreek Hill (87 receptions, 1,479 yards, 12 touchdowns) and tight end Travis Kelce (103-1,336-10).

The Chiefs' defense, ranked 31st in yards allowed, might have been a concern heading into the 2019 NFL playoffs. But it shut down Andrew Luck and the red-hot Colts last week, holding them to 263 yards and 13 points in an 18-point home victory.

But just because Kansas City has home-field advantage doesn't mean it will cover the Chiefs vs. Patriots spread.

Kansas City was the worst team in the NFL against the pass during the regular season. That should light up the determined eyes of 14-time Pro Bowl QB Tom Brady, who seeks a sixth Super Bowl ring. Brady passed for 4,355 yards and 29 touchdowns and played his best ball at the end of the season. His 100.9 QB rating in December was the best of any month. Then in the divisional round game against the Chargers, he went 34 of 44 for 343 yards in a 41-28 win.

Also, in a game that the National Weather Service is projecting as perhaps the coldest in Arrowhead Stadium history, the run game might be a critical component. The Pats' Sony Michel, who had 124 yards and three touchdowns against the Chargers, leads the league's fifth-ranked rush attack.

