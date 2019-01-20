AFC Championship Game: Patriots vs. Chiefs how to watch, stream on CBS All Access, expert picks, bold predictions
Find out everything you need to know for the AFC Championship Game
Championship Sunday is here!
The two best teams in the AFC are squaring off in Kansas City with a berth in Super Bowl LIII on the line. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs dominated the Colts in the Divisional Round and the Patriots made quick work of the Chargers.
The key to this game could be just what Patriots coach Bill Belichick throws at Mahomes. Belichick is the master, but nobody has been able to slow down Mahomes in what will be an MVP season. The weather should not be a factor now after reports early in the week of extreme conditions.
You can find out who all our experts like in the AFC title game here and if you want to get a glimpse of John Breech's bold predictions for the championship round, you can find them here. If you're looking for more details on the matchup, Jared Dubin's key matchups breakdown for this game is important reading as well.
Watch Patriots vs. Chiefs AFC Championship Game
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 20
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Location: Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri
- Line: Chiefs -3
- Channel: CBS
- Stream: CBS All Access
- Odds: Kansas City Chiefs (-3)
