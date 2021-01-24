Patrick Mahomes, who spent part of this past week in the concussion protocol, will be under center when the Chiefs host the Bills in today's AFC Championship Game. While Mahomes is out of the concussion protocol, he is dealing with a turf toe, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Mahomes sustained the toe injury during Kansas City's divisional round playoff victory over Cleveland. Despite the injury, as well as being in the concussion protocol, Mahomes took most of the reps during the Chiefs' practices during the past week.

"The next day was very sore," Mahomes said of his toe injury, "and every single day since then it's gotten a lot better."

The Chiefs will also have rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle, hip) back for Sunday's game, according to Rapoport. The team's leading rusher during the regular season, Edwards-Helaire missed last Sunday's win over Cleveland. Edwards-Helaire's status is more significant considering that the Chiefs are not expected to have fellow running back Le'Veon Bell (knee) on Sunday. Bell had just six yards on two carries in last Sunday's win over the Browns. Darrel Williams led the Chiefs with 78 yards on 13 carries in last week's 22-17 win.

Receiver Sammy Watkins (calf), who did not play in last Sunday's game, will be a game-time decision. Watkins was a limited participant during this past week's practices after not practicing the previous week. Without Watkins, Mecole Hardman stepped up against the Browns, as the second-year receiver caught all four of his targets for 58 yards.

Kansas City's offense will have its hands full against a Buffalo defense that held the Ravens to just three points in its divisional round playoff win over Baltimore. Jerry Hughes recorded two of the Bills' five sacks, while Taron Johnson's 101-yard interception return for a touchdown helped seal Buffalo's 17-3 victory.

The Chiefs are three-point favorites to beat the Bills, according to William Hill Sportsbook, with the over/under set at 54.5 points. The Chiefs are trying to become the first team in 16 years to repeat as Super Bowl champions. The Bills are trying to reach their first Super Bowl since 1993.