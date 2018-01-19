AFC Championship: Jags explain how they plan to do the unthinkable: slow down Gronk

Remember: You can stream the AFC Championship Game between the Patriots and Jaguars live right here on CBSSports.com.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- It is a question that the Jacksonville Jaguars will discuss a lot this week leading up to Sunday's AFC Championship Game:

How do you stop Gronk?

Answer: You don't.

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski is the best all-round tight end of his generation and arguably on his way to being the best of all time. He is huge at 6-foot-6 and 270 pounds, can run away from defensive backs and plays the game with a ferocity you would expect of a man that size.

How many highlights have we witnessed of Gronk being Gronk on the field, turning defensive backs into 5-year-olds trying to tackle dad in the backyard, flicking them aside with ease?

How many times have we watched him lined up wide in a man situation against a linebacker or a safety or even a corner, only to run past them for a big play, latching onto the football with his Velcro, giant-sized hands?

Getting Gronked -- run over -- is agony for a tackler, but he's so much more than just a one-dimensional tight end. Aside from being a nasty blocker, he also lines up all over the field in the Patriots offense, which creates major matchup issues for teams.

So what do the Jaguars plan to do Sunday?

"Hope they do not throw him the football," Jaguars coach Doug Marrone joked this week. "Hope he drops it. There is no secret formula. I'd like to watch a game where someone has been able to do it. He's going to make his plays, and you hope those plays don't end up killing you."

The Jaguars are a speed-laden defense with a lot of talented back-end players who are capable of matching up with Gronkowski if need be. Linebackers Myles Jack and Telvin Smith both can fly and are outstanding against the pass, so much so that there was talk of Smith moving to safety when he came out of Florida State and Jack played some nickel corner at UCLA.

Corners Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye have the size to match up, with Bouye being 6-foot and Ramsey being 6-1. Safeties Barry Church and Tashaun Gipson can also be in the mix, with Gipson likely getting most of that work if he plays since he's missed time with an foot injury.

Bouye has spent time in man coverage on tight ends in the past in his career. He did so while with the Houston Texans last season against Travis Kelce and also this year against Seattle's Jimmy Graham. Against Kelce, he had a couple of pass breakups, and had an interception in man coverage against Graham.

"We want to treat him (Gronkowski) like a receiver," Bouye said.

When Gronk is lined up in-line, that's hard to do. But when he is split out wide or in the slot, the Jaguars could put a corner on him. Bouye lined up in press-man on Kelce last year, and did a nice job. He also played him in off-man coverage.

"You have to beat them to the route in off-man," Bouye said.

The secret against Graham?

"I knew he wasn't going to run by me, so I was trying to bait him," Bouye said. "Tom (Brady) will know if I am doing that. I just have to play tighter coverage (if he's on Gronk)."

In passing situations, Ramsey on Gronk would make a lot of sense. He has the physical tools to handle a player that size. The Kansas City Chiefs limited Gronkowski to three catches for 33 yards with safety Eric Berry spending a lot of time on him in man coverage in Week 1 this season.

Berry is listed at 6-foot, 212 pounds, while Ramsey is 6-1, 208 pounds. Ramsey said this week he would do what is asked of him against the Patriots, but there is some thinking his physical style could help beat up Gronkowski.

"I think Jalen can (beat him up)," Bouye said. "He's got that ability."

Scanning Gronkowski's career game logs, it's hard to find games where he wasn't a factor. There have been only a handful of games where he was held under three catches, and some of those were in his first games back from injury or even when he's been bothered by an injury.

Aside from the Chiefs' success this year, the Chargers limited him to five catches for 57 yards and one score this season, with the yards-per-catch average of 11.4 being the second lowest of the year.

That's noteworthy because the Chargers' defensive coordinator is Gus Bradley, who was the head coach in Jacksonville from 2013-16. The Jaguars still run the same type of Cover-3 heavy scheme that Bradley used in Jacksonville and still uses in Los Angeles. The Chargers played corner Casey Hayward on Gronkowski at times in that game when he was split wide.

In 2015, the Buffalo Bills, then coached by Rex Ryan, did a nice job on Gronkowski in their second meeting. They limited him to two catches for 37 yards by using the corners in man coverage when he was lined up wide or in the slot. They also blitzed a lot in that game, which I think you could see more of this week from the Jaguars, who are not a blitz-heavy team.

Jaguars defensive tackle Marcell Dareus was on that Bills defense and played against Gronkowski twice a year in the AFC East.

"Tom is like the fire that keeps going and Gronk is the gas that adds to it," Dareus said. "Once he gets going, his personality and his attitude get into it. Whoever is checking him, he feels like he has you. And he lets everybody know it. Whoever has him has to do their job. If he gets you, he's got you."

Bouye said one key would be how much the officials let Gronkowski get away with in terms of pushing.

"It's not fair when you have somebody pushing you the whole way," Bouye said. "If they are going to let him play physical, let us play physical too. I know I am going to be physical, but they can't let him just push off all day."

There have been teams that have bracketed Gronkowski, putting a linebacker up on him at the line and hitting him as he releases into his pattern to prevent a free release into the route. But when they split him wide, which they do about 20 percent of the time, it makes that strategy tough to do.

There are also even some instances where teams have treated him like a punt gunner, mugging him with two guys as he comes off the line. That takes you out of your defense, but it also can take Gronkowski out of the play.

So what will it be? Ramsey and Bouye on him or a collective effort? It will probably be a mix of a lot of things, but if the two corners are in man coverage on him at any time, make sure to move your eyes in that direction. That will be a treat, and it just might decide who goes to the Super Bowl.