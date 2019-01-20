AFC Championship live stream: Patriots vs. Chiefs time, how to watch, stream on CBS All Access, expert picks
Find out everything you need to know for the AFC Championship Game
Championship Sunday in the National Football League is here! The two best teams in the AFC are squaring off in Kansas City with a berth in Super Bowl LIII on the line. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs dominated the Colts in the Divisional Round and the Patriots made quick work of the Chargers.
The key to this game could be just what Patriots coach Bill Belichick throws at Mahomes. Belichick is the master, but nobody has been able to slow down Mahomes in what will be an MVP season. The weather should not be a factor now after reports early in the week of extreme conditions.
You can find out who all our experts like in the AFC title game here and if you want to get a glimpse of John Breech's bold predictions for the championship round, you can find them here. If you're looking for more details on the matchup, Jared Dubin's key matchups breakdown for this game is important reading as well.
Watch Patriots vs. Chiefs AFC Championship Game
- Date: Sunday, Jan. 20
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Location: Arrowhead Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri
- Line: Chiefs -3
- Channel: CBS
- Stream: CBS All Access
- Odds: Kansas City Chiefs (-3)
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Matchups that will decide Pats-Chiefs
Everything you need to know for Sunday's AFC title game
-
'Arctic blast' heading to Kansas City
The NFL playoffs might avoid another big-time weather event, as arctic blast could miss Kansas...
-
Patriots vs. Chiefs odds, picks, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Chiefs vs. Patriots game 10,000 ti...
-
Bold predictions: Brady, Brees struggle
Will Tom Brady's road struggles continue in the playoffs? Here are eight bold predictions for...
-
Saints fan's whistle pierces broadcast
If you think you're constantly hearing things watching Rams vs. Saints, well, you are
-
How to watch, stream NFC title game
Find out everything you need to know for the NFC Championship Game