AFC Championship: Patriots vs. Chiefs time, how to watch, stream on CBS All Access, expert picks, bold predictions

The two best teams in the AFC are squaring off in Kansas City with a berth in Super Bowl LIII on the line. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs dominated the Colts in the Divisional Round and the Patriots made quick work of the Chargers.

The key to this game could be just what Patriots coach Bill Belichick throws at Mahomes. Belichick is the master, but nobody has been able to slow down Mahomes in what will be an MVP season. The weather should not be a factor now after reports early in the week of extreme conditions.

