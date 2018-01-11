AFC Divisional Playoffs 2018: Big Ben Redemption Tour too much for Jaguars

The last time the Steelers hosted the Jaguars was the first time people outside of Jacksonville took this team seriously. And that's fair; the Jags had won just 11 times in Blake Bortles' first three seasons and in 2016 alone had been outscored by 82 points.

So yes, folks remained suspicious. Thumping the Ravens, 44-7, in Week 3 was nice but history suggested it wasn't necessarily indicative of the changing of fates. But then, two weeks later, the Jaguars went to Pittsburgh and shellacked the Steelers, 30-9. That shellacking included forcing Ben Roethlisberger into five interceptions -- including two pick-sixes -- and watching rookie running back Leonard Fournette rumble for 181 yards, the cherry on top coming with less than two minutes to the go and game already decided:

Three and a half months later, the Jaguars are back. And for all that's changed in that time a lot hasn't. Jacksonville entered Week 6 with the NFL's most dominant defense (first) and a middle-of-the-road offense (16th), according to Football Outsiders. Ahead of the divisional rematch, the Jags' offense and defense rank ... first and 16th. The Steelers, meanwhile, were sixth in offense and fourth in defense back in Week 6 and are now No. 3 in offense and No. 9 in defense.

Numbers aside, the point remains unchanged: The Steelers are diverse enough to win in different ways. But the Jags will only go as far as their defense takes them.

Blake Bortles will need to have the game of his life

Your first reaction to this might be to point to Bortles' stat line from the Week 5 matchup. He attempted a whopping 14 passes, completed just eight of them for 95 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. He also rushed once for nine yards.

AND THE JAGUARS STILL WON BY THREE TOUCHDOWNS.

Of course, a big reason for that final score was Roethlisberger's five picks, two of which directly resulted in 14 points. To put Big Ben's afternoon in perspective, 36 percent of his interceptions on the season came in that game against the Jaguars. There are two ways to look at this: 1) Roethlisberger, a future Hall of Famer, had one of the worst outings of his career and it's not likely to ever happen again, or 2) Hey, dummy, you think the Jaguars' defense has something to do with that?

The answer is probably somewhere in the middle, perhaps even leaning towards the Jags' dominant defense. But unless we can put them down for 14 more points, we should recalibrate our expectations for the offense.

Which brings us back to Bortles.

Against the Bills in the wild-card round, Bortles looked equal parts nervous and lost. The nervousness is understandable; it was his first playoff game and the Jags' first time in the postseason since the 2007 season. But it's incomprehensible how a former first-round pick making his 49th consecutive start could so badly miss wide-open receivers. That was a recurring theme in the first half and it wasn't until Bortles started running the ball did he show anything resembling confidence. When it was over, his rushing stats -- 10 carries, 88 yards -- were better than his passing stats -- 12 of 23 for 87 yards with a touchdown.

Working from the assumption that Roethlisberger won't gift wrap five interceptions again on Sunday, the Jaguars offense will have to have more balance against a very good Steelers defense. Opponents have regularly had eight defenders near the line of scrimmage to slow the Jags' rushing attack, which starts with Fournette, and the results show that it's working. Jacksonville averaged 103.4 rushing yards per game in its last three games, down from their season-long average of 141.4. Being predictable is about the worst thing you can say about an offense and that, in a word, defines the Jaguars. Exacerbating matters: Missed blocks from the offensive line and missed reads from Fournette.

But even when everything works and Fournette looks like the guy who treaded the Steelers' defense back in October, the Jaguars aren't winning in January without some help from their quarterback. Before the Bengals faced the Jaguars in November, Cincy linebacker Vontaze Burfict laid out the game plan for stopping Jacksonville's offense: "I think the film tells for itself that obviously Fournette can beat you and I'm not sure Blake can beat us. We want to put it in his hands and have him beat us, if he can."

To Bortles' credit, that's exactly what he did, in part because Fournette didn't play for disciplinary reasons. Still, Bortles completed 24 of 38 passes for 259 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions, Josh Lambo kicked three field goals and Jaydon Mickens added a 63-yard punt return to cap off the 23-7 win.

But if Jacksonville can get its running game going early, Bortles will have chances to make the throws we all know he can make. We saw it against the Bills and we'll undoubtedly see it Sunday too:

3 biggest pass plays for the #Jaguars vs BUF... Seems to be a bit of a trend! Use play action to open up the middle of the field!! pic.twitter.com/yAZWetEsfA — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) January 8, 2018

In fact, Bortles ranks eighth in the NFL in passer rating (106.8) when throwing out of play action, according to Pro Football Focus. He's better than Drew Brees, Tom Brady and Matt Ryan, which is the equivalent of a flashing neon sign shouting "THROW MORE PLAY-ACTION PASSES." Of course, that's contingent on running-game success, which, as Burfict noted two months ago, is the defense's No. 1 focus.

It's a vicious cycle. But Pittsburgh's pass defense is susceptible to the big play. The Tribune-Review Chris Adamski points out that over the past nine games, the Steelers have allowed 12 passes of at least 40 yards, 22 passes of at least 30 yards and 27 passes of at least 25 yards. And after leading the league in the fewest big plays allowed from Weeks 1-7, they're last in the league since.

The Steelers have been replacement level against opponents' No. 1 receivers, really good against No. 2 receivers and tight ends, and among the league's worst against No. 3 receivers and running backs. If Bortles gets comfortable and plays more like he did against the Bengals than the Bills, that could mean a big afternoon for Dede Westbrook, and perhaps even Fournette who isn't known for his receiving skills though he did have 36 catches for 302 yards and a touchdown during the regular season.

So we come back to this question one last time: Is Blake Bortles up to the task?

"If his confidence isn't rattled by what's gone on in the past, I don't think something like [his performance against the Bills] gonna rattle him," coach Doug Marrone told reporters Monday. "You know what I'm saying? I think he's gonna come and just try to work because his one characteristic is his toughness. That's his greatest characteristic, to me, when people ask me. It's like, 'Hey, what do you like about him?' I say, 'He's tough, both mentally and physically.'"

The Roethlisberger Redemption Tour starts Sunday

Not long after Ben Roethlisberger went 33 of 55 for 312 yards with no touchdowns and five interceptions, he told reporters that "maybe I don't have it anymore." Turns out, that was more facetious than fact.

A few days later, Roethlisberger called skeptics who said he didn't care about football "absolutely nuts" and that's been confirmed; since the Jags' loss, Big Ben has led the Steelers to a 10-1 record and a first-round bye. It gets better. During that week off, Roethlisberger was asked which team he preferred to face in the divisional round.

"I'll give you guys one guess who you think I want to play," he told 93.7 The Fan's Ron Cook.

When Cook guessed Jacksonville, Roethlisberger added, "Obviously, any game that we're going to play since it's the postseason is going to be a difficult opponent, but I think just for me personally I'd love to just prove that five interceptions wasn't me in that game."

On Monday, Jaguars cornerback A.J. Bouye warned Roethlisberger, "Be careful what you wish for -- this is what he wanted, so this is what he is going to get."

Bouye is right to have a chip on his shoulder; reflexively, it's easy to dismiss the Jaguars because, well, they're the Jaguars. But the 2017 version of this team is nothing like the groups that preceded it. Yes, the offense is can be tough to stomach but the defense is fast, physical, explosive and dynamic. And it's a huge reason for the 10-6 record, the AFC South title and its first playoff victory in a decade.

But this isn't the '85 Bears or the '00 Ravens -- or even the '08 Steelers, who had the NFL's best defense, the best run defense and the No. 2 pass defense. This Jags' D is No. 1 overall and, without a doubt, the league's best pass defense. But where they struggle -- and have for most of the season -- is against the run. In fact, they're 26th against the run.

In that Week 5 meeting, the Steelers inexplicably didn't lean on Le'Veon Bell but instead let Roethlisberger throw the ball 55 times. Bell got the ball on just 15 occasions, even though the Steelers led 9-7 midway through the third quarter, and it was enough for the running back to question the game plan.

"I don't think we got enough attempts," he said at the time, adding, "I feel we're a good enough team to wear guys out whether they know we're running the ball or not."

We can't envision that happening again, even if the Jags have success early keeping Bell in check. The answer isn't to abandon the run altogether but to find other ways to use one of the Steelers' most dynamic players -- and this could includes certain passing situations.

For as dominant as Jacksonville's pass defense is, it's just a replacement-level unit against running backs. Bell is one of the league's best pass-catching backs (he caught 10 passes for 46 yards in the first meeting) and it stands to reason he could again be a focal point.

The Jaguars are below replacement level when it comes to covering tight ends, and that could mean a big afternoon for Vance McDonald, who played just 15 snaps in the first game and he's missed six games with various injuries. But when he's on the field it's clear Roethlisberger trusts him. We saw it in Week 14 against the Ravens, when McDonald flashed his athleticism and finished with four catches for 52 yards, including this swing pass in which he beat a defensive back to the corner for a 20-yard gain.

Vance McDonald doing Vance McDonald things vs. the Ravens in Week 14. pic.twitter.com/J7kOkuiv0p — steelers lounge (@Steelers_Lounge) December 26, 2017

We saw more of that athleticism against the Texans a week later. Here he is on the Steelers' first drive:

Vance McDonald could be a big part of the Steelers' playoff puzzle. pic.twitter.com/3vHHUfSauR — steelers lounge (@Steelers_Lounge) December 26, 2017

And a play later, he flashed again:

The Steelers' other tight end, Jesse James, can run those same routes, but he's not doing it at that speed. And when you factor in the Steelers' other weapons -- which now include Antonio Brown returning from a calf injury -- that's a huge advantage for an offense already chock full of weapons.

Who ya got?

Good news: The Jaguars are the only team to win twice in Pittsburgh in the same season; they last did it in 2007, beating the Steelers in Week 15, 29-22, and again in the wild-card game, 31-29. For the curious: Roethlisberger was 15 of 32 for 142 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in the first loss. In the rematch he was 29 of 42 for 337 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. How he plays on Sunday will go a long way in determining the Steelers' fate.

Bad news: The 13 points the Jags and Bills combined to score last week was the lowest point total ever in a Wild Card game. Jacksonville will have to score points in Pittsburgh and it's unclear if its offense is up to the task or if the defense can replicate its success from Week 5. Also not helping: The temperature could be in the teens at kickoff.

Our prediction: Steelers 20, Jaguars 14