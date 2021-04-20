The AFC East is as competitive as it's been in quite some time. Gone are the days where the New England Patriots are running away with the division crown by Week 6 as we are officially now in a different era. The Buffalo Bills were able to win the AFC East for the first time since 1995 and are currently looked at as the top dogs going forward. That said, Miami and New England are in the midst of extremely important offseasons and are looking to give Josh Allen and company a run for their money in 2021. As for the Jets, they still seem to be a few years away from joining that brawl, but there is hope on the horizon as we get closer to the NFL Draft.

With free agency largely in the rearview mirror and the draft on deck, we figured now is as good of a time as ever to take a snapshot of where the AFC East stands and how each club is currently situated. Below, you'll find each teams' biggest additions and losses to this point along with some of their biggest holes that need to be filled at the draft. We also give a quick outlook on where each team ranks in the division and project how each could potentially climb if it presses the proper buttons.

1. Buffalo Bills

Biggest addition: Emmanuel Sanders, wide receiver

Buffalo's offseason was really more about the players it retained rather than added. Getting linebacker Matt Milano and offensive linemen Daryl Williams and Jon Feliciano back in the fold gives the Bills the ability to truly carry the momentum from 2020 into next season and beyond. As for who they brought in, Sanders could prove to be a strong secondary option for Josh Allen in the passing game under Stefon Diggs. He won't be the burner that replaces John Brown -- likely goes to Gabriel Davis -- but Sanders is a strong veteran presence who can be a solid possession pass-catcher underneath. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky and tight end Jacob Hollister were also two great additions for GM Brandon Beane as it gives the club some depth behind Allen and an intriguing pass-catching prospect that can compete with fellow tight end Dawson Knox at camp.

Biggest loss: John Brown, wide receiver

Brown is the most notable name that walked out the door this offseason, signing with the Las Vegas Raiders in free agency. The veteran has been with the team since 2019 after inking a three-year deal. Brown did have a career year in his first season with the Bills, notching career-bests in catches (72) and receiving yards (1,060). However, 2020 saw Brown limited to just nine games due to injury and he was released in mid-March. As we noted above, Sanders likely won't be the man replacing Brown as Buffalo's vertical threat. Instead Davis, a 2020 fourth-round pick, should see some increased work after an impressive rookie season. The UCF product caught 35 passes for 599 yards and seven touchdowns in 2020 and that production will likely only increase heading into Year Two.

Top draft priority: Cornerback

You could easily point to running back as the clear need for Buffalo in this draft and if the club selected Clemson's Travis Etienne with the No. 30 overall pick -- as CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso does in his Bills seven-round mock -- I'm not sure you'd find many folks complaining. However, I wouldn't sleep on cornerback either. Even after re-signing Levi Wallace, Buffalo could look to deepen that unit behind Tre'Davious White and add some top-flight talent. In his latest full seven-round mock draft, CBS Sports NFL Draft expert Ryan Wilson has Buffalo addressing that need in the first round by selecting FSU corner Asante Samuel Jr., who compares to Jaire Alexander. If that's the type of player Buffalo can add to its secondary, they'll be even more of a force in the AFC.

Where Buffalo stands heading into 2021

After claiming the throne for the first time since 1995, the Bills have turned themselves into the class of the division. Not only are they looked at as a favorite to once again win the AFC East, but they are one of the favorites to come out of the conference and reach the Super Bowl. Allen's leap in 2020 also has him as a legit MVP candidate, so things are looking awfully bright in Buffalo, especially after an offseason where it retained a large chunk of its core.

Biggest addition: Will Fuller, wide receiver

The Dolphins gave Tua Tagovailoa a much-needed deep threat in Fuller, who inked a one-year deal with the club earlier in free agency. Throughout his rookie season, Tagovailoa seemed to struggle to push the ball down the field and the presence of Fuller should open up more of those opportunities for him to improve that area of his game in 2021. Fuller's arrival also forms a much-improved receiver duo with DeVante Parker and likely gives him better quality targets next season. Of course, the biggest concern surrounding Fuller is his durability. He's only played more than 11 games once in his five seasons in the league. Fuller will also need to finish up his suspension that was handed down last season for violating the league's performance-enhancing substance policy and sit out Week 1.

Biggest loss: Kyle Van Noy, linebacker

Just one year after signing a four-year, $51 million deal that included $30 million guaranteed and a $12 million signing bonus, the Dolphins released Van Noy in March. This move was likely executed in part because of the league's salary cap decreasing due to the pandemic. By releasing Van Noy, Miami cleared around $9.7 million. While that may have helped get its books in order. the Dolphins did lose a player they once held in high regard and played well during his first season in Miami. In 14 games, Van Noy totaled 69 tackles and six sacks. The Dolphins did trade for linebacker Benardrick McKinney and that may help cushion the loss of Van Noy, but that was a rather expensive loss for the club after just one year together.

Top draft priority: Wide receiver

Even after adding Fuller in free agency, the Dolphins should look to add even more pass-catching talent to the offense. Given Fuller is only on a one-year deal and is hardly the most durable piece to an offense, it'd be smart for Miami to simply look at him as a luxury piece and attack the receiver position at the draft with ferocity to give Tagovailoa a No. 1 option over the long haul. After making a flurry of moves that saw them go from the No. 3 overall pick to No. 6, the Dolphins are in a prime position to land one of the top receivers in the draft. In his full seven-round mock draft, CBS Sports NFL Draft expert Ryan Wilson has Miami landing receiver Jaylen Waddle out of Alabama with its first pick. That's also the Dolphins' pick in the club's personal seven-round mock draft. That said, there are also scenarios where Florida tight end Kyle Pitts is on the board. If that ends up being the case on draft night, that's a strong way to go for Brian Flores' club as Pitts could end up being the best skill position player in this class.

Where Miami stands heading into 2021

While Buffalo is the clear favorite to win the division currently, it does turn into a bit of a coin flip after that. The current odds at William Hill Sports Book has the Dolphins with the second-best odds to win the AFC East and given what the team was able to do in 2020, that's not an unfair assessment. Sure, Tagovailoa struggled out of the gate during his rookie season but if he can take a leap in Year Two with a collection of new weapons around him, the Dolphins should be much improved. With New England's quarterback situation still in question and the Jets continuing their rebuild, it's safe to put Miami as the No. 2 team in the division heading into the draft.

3. New England Patriots

Biggest additions: Tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry

The Patriots desperately needed to improve the offense this offseason and did so by bringing in the top two tight ends on the open market in Smith and Henry. The tight end position has been a barren wasteland for Bill Belichick essentially ever since Rob Gronkowski initially retired following Super Bowl LIII. The arrival of Smith and Henry now gives the club the opportunity to work out of 12-personnel, which is a base it is extremely comfortable with. Smith will likely be moved around the offense a bit more than Henry and possibly even play as an H-back at times, but having both of these pieces out on the field at the same time should drastically improve the passing game no matter who is under center.

Biggest losses: Julian Edelman, wide receiver; Joe Thuney, left guard

Thuney is the biggest on-field loss this offseason as the two-time Super Bowl champion signed with the Chiefs in free agency. The former third-round pick was arguably New England's best offensive lineman for the past few seasons, so his loss will be something to monitor heading into 2021. Currently, Michael Onwenu is looked at as the potential replacement for Thuney at the left guard spot. While Thuney was the most talented player to walk out the door, the most influential to depart was Edelman, who announced his retirement a short time back. Injuries have limited Edelman over the past few seasons and a knee injury in 2020 held him out the bulk of the year. New England did add Nelson Agholor and Kendrick Bourne in free agency to help going forward, but Edelman's presence within the locker room will be a big hole to fill.

Top draft priority: Quarterback

This is the clear top need for New England. It was able to re-sign Cam Newton but his one-year deal would suggest the future of the position still needs to be addressed heading into the draft. The Patriots are currently slated to pick at No. 15 overall and CBS Sports NFL Draft expert Ryan Wilson has them taking North Dakota State signal-caller Trey Lance in his latest full seven-round mock. Alabama's Mac Jones is another possibility if he falls outside of the top five, as he does in this team-centric seven-round mock draft.

Where New England stands heading into 2021

The Patriots own the third-best odds to win the division heading into the draft and that largely centers around the quarterback uncertainty. In 2020, Newton looked like a quarterback who simply didn't have any fuel left in his arm to make much of an impact through the air. Of course, there's always a chance that he bounces back in 2021, but if he's the same player who struggled to reach his receivers last season, this free agent spending spree won't mean much. If New England solidifies the quarterback position a bit more either via trade or in the draft, it wouldn't be a surprise to see it back in the thick of the race in the division. However, that's easier said than done.

4. New York Jets

Biggest addition: Carl Lawson, defensive end

The Jets weren't exactly making headlines with their free agent moves this offseason, but they were very savvy with their pickups. Lawson was the top pass-rusher on the market and adds productive play to an already solid front-seven. While Lawson's sack totals are not to the level of other elite pass rushers in the league, don't let that fool you into thinking he isn't legit. Last season, he totaled 44 pressures and 11 hurries. A very underrated signing here. On the offensive side of the ball, the additions of Corey Davis and Keelan Cole are two high-ceiling, high-floor moves that the club made this offseason to improve the passing game.

Biggest loss: Sam Darnold, quarterback

This wasn't a shocking move by any measure, but big nonetheless. Once the Jets secured the No. 2 overall pick, it was pretty clear they would be going quarterback at the draft, making Darnold expendable. The club then executed a trade with the Panthers that sent their former No. 3 overall pick to Carolina in exchange for a 2021 sixth-round pick along with second- and fourth-round picks in 2022. Again, this was hardly a jaw-dropping turn of events but is a sign of what's to come in New York.

Top draft priority: Quarterback

Pretty obvious, right? Once they shipped Darnold to the Panthers, quarterback became the need for New York. Fortunately for the Jets, they own the second overall pick in the draft and are able to replace Darnold with relative ease. By now, it seems pretty clear that the heir to QB1 in New York is going to be Zach Wilson out of BYU. He's been the presumptive No. 2 pick for the bulk of the pre-draft process and who CBS Sports NFL Draft expert Ryan Wilson has coming off the board in his latest mock and who is being picked in our team-centric mock.

Where New York stands heading into 2021

The Jets are still a ways away from being a legit contender in the AFC, but it does appear like they are finally building a foundation with promise. GM Joe Douglas is following a similar path that Bills GM Brandon Beane went down a few years ago and is simply making shrewd and savvy roster moves to improve the club incrementally. So long as the Jets hit with Wilson at No. 2, they could look to continue to follow the blueprint Buffalo laid out for them and be in contention within the next few years.