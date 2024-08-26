And just like that, we're on to the regular season. The exhibitions are in the books and clubs are now trimming down their rosters and gearing up for a mad dash that is the 2024 NFL season. While every division has its fair share of storylines, the AFC East is a fascinating collection of teams to zero in on. Essentially, this division has been flipped on its head in recent years from what has been over the last few decades. Instead of one team dominating the rest, most are now in the conversation not only to win the division but make a deep postseason run.

Given how tightly contested this division could be, we decided to take a look at each position, along with the head coach, and rank them against one another. Below, you'll find our position-by-position breakdown and who we have as the very best of the bunch.

Quarterback

Josh Allen is the class of the division when it comes to quarterback. He is in the prime of his career and widely considered to be among the top-five signal-callers in the league, and firmly in the MVP conversation. Even with him coming back from a season-ending Achilles injury, Rodgers gets the second spot based on his career résumé. He's certainly the most accomplished quarterback in this entire division and, so long as he's healthy, should be able to help the Jets snap their playoff drought. As for Tagovailoa, he became one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league this offseason and has been great under Mike McDaniel. That said, he needs to perform at a higher level against playoff teams to climb this list. In New England, it'll likely go with veteran Jacoby Brissett to begin the year, but this rebuilding team has its future in the hands of No. 3 overall pick Drake Maye.

Running back

While Breece Hall may be the top overall back in this division, the Dolphins have more depth. Last season, Mostert recorded over 1,000 yards rushing and 21 total touchdowns from scrimmage. What's crazier than that stat line is the fact that he is not even the most talented back on his own team. That goes to second-year runner De'Von Achane. In just 11 games, he had nearly 1,000 yards from scrimmage and 11 touchdowns. That depth should keep Miami's backfield fresh throughout the year. Meanwhile, Hall and Cook are strong workhorses for their respective teams. With Rodgers back healthy, Hall should only improve his stats, while Cook sneakily had 1,500 yards from scrimmage a season ago. Stevenson is the fourth back in this grouping, but is a capable runner and pass catcher when healthy.

Wide receiver

Tyreek Hill is firmly in the conversation as the best wide receiver in the NFL, and his pairing with Jaylen Waddle gives Miami the best one-two punch at the position in the league. Garrett Wilson should be in line for a career year with a healthy Rodgers, and the addition of Mike Williams -- so long as he remains healthy -- should add a solid deep threat in New York's offense. The final grouping could be flipped depending on how you view Buffalo and New England's rookies. Both franchises have questions at the receiver position with middling veterans or inexperienced players on the roster. Really, these units have put their faith in Coleman and Polk, respectively.

Tight end

While Buffalo's wide receiver room is a question mark, they could get a boatload of production from their tight end room headlined by former first-rounder Dalton Kincaid. A tremendous collegiate pass catcher, Kincaid came on strong down the stretch as a rookie and finished the year with 73 receptions and 673 yards. Dawson Knox is also a factor in this position group as well, particularly in the red zone. While Hunter Henry has battled injury this summer, the Patriots tight end is arguably the team's top weapon. When healthy, Henry has shown he can be a double-digit touchdown threat in a given season. Tyler Conklin is an underrated tight end as he's averaged 60 catches and roughly 580 yards receiving over the last three years. With Rodgers, he's poised for career numbers. As for the Dolphins, the tight end position isn't exactly the main focus of their offense, so Durham Smythe doesn't see his number called much.

Offensive line

New York did a strong job revamping this line after last season. The club went into the offseason and acquired veterans Tyron Smith and Morgan Moses to help solidify the tackle positions while doubling down on the line at the NFL Draft with the addition of Olu Fashanu. They also have one of the league's best guards in Alijah Vera-Tucker. Spencer Brown took a step forward to help Buffalo's line last season, but they got the No. 2 spot largely due to the uncertainty of Miami's offensive line. While one of the best tackles in the league when healthy, Terron Armstead's availability dings the Dolphins. As for the Patriots, the interior of the offensive line is solid headlined by Mike Owenu and David Andrews, but the lack of talent at tackle could sink this offense even further.

Defensive line

Quinnen Williams is a year removed from signing a massive $96 million extension with the Jets and is renowned as one of the top interior linemen in the NFL. The Bills have a sturdy group headlined by Ed Oliver, who is coming off one of the better seasons of his career. As for New England, it'd possibly be higher on this list had it not been for Christian Barmore's availability coming into question. The ascending defensive lineman is sidelined indefinitely due to a blood clot issue. In Miami, the loss of Christian Wilkins in free agency has it rounding out the bottom, but Zach Sieler and Calais Campbell should be solid options.

Edge rushers

The Jets already have a stout pass-rushing unit led by Jermaine Johnson II and Will McDonald IV, but the group could be even better if they can rein in Haason Reddick, who is currently in a contract dispute. Even without him, however, this is an ascending group of pass rushers. Buffalo was a tough call to put second in this section, particularly with how Greg Rousseau has looked this summer. If Von Miller returns to form, this could be the best pass-rushing group in the division easily. With the Dolphins, it all comes down to how Phillips and Chubb can bounce back after season-ending injuries in 2023. When healthy, they are a fearsome duo. In New England, Keion White could be the breakout star at this position, especially following the trade of Matt Judon.

Linebackers

Mosley and Williams are in the conversation as the best linebacker pairing in the NFL. Mosely has posted at least 150 tackles in each of the last three seasons with the Jets, while Williams is coming off a first-team All-Pro season in 2023. The Patriots have long leaned on Ja'Whaun Bentley at linebacker but also enjoyed a breakout season from Jahlani Tavai in 2023 where he had 110 tackles and two interceptions. The duo of Long Jr. and Brooks won't jump off the page, but the Dolphins linebackers should be able to hold their own against the run. The Bills would be higher on this list, but the uncertain status of Matt Milano -- out indefinitely with a biceps injury -- lowers their ceiling.

Cornerbacks

Sauce Gardner is a threat to put together a Defensive Player of the Year season at any moment and is widely considered one of the best cornerbacks in the league. He followed up his outstanding rookie season with a strong sophomore campaign, so he appears to be just scratching the surface of his potential. Jalen Ramsey missed most of the year due to injury, but we're expecting a bounce-back year from him, which heightens the ceiling of the Dolphins cornerback room. Kendall Fuller was also a strong addition this offseason. In Buffalo, Benford and Douglas are an underrated pairing. Benford broke up 10 passes last season and gave up a passer rating of just 88.8. The Patriots have some upside at cornerback, particularly with Christian Gonzalez. In his limited showing last season before going down with a season-ending injury, Gonzalez flashed his first-round potential, but we'll wait to see it on a more consistent basis before vaulting this unit up.

Safeties

Snatching Jordan Poyer away from the Bills was a savvy move for the Dolphins, who now pair him with Jevon Holland in the back end of the secondary. Kyle Dugger and Jabrill Peppers play closer to the line of scrimmage with the Patriots but are a backbone to their defense. The Jets will finally get to see Chuck Clark this season after he missed all of last season due to a torn ACL. So long as he's healthy, Clark is a solid veteran presence. Rapp signed a three-year extension with the Bills this offseason after a 2023 season where he totaled 50 tackles and two pass breakups.

Special Teams

While there are loads of different factors that make up a special teams unit, we're largely looking at the kicking situations for each club here. Zuerlein is coming off a 2023 season with the Jets where he connected on 92.1% of his field goal attempts, including going five-for-six from at least 50 yards out. For the Dolphins, Sanders was pretty reliable, missing just two field goals under 50 yards. Meanwhile, Tyler Bass struggled a bit last season as he connected on just 82.8% of his field goals. The Patriots currently have a kicking competition going on between Joey Slye and Chad Ryland.

Coaches

Bills (Sean McDermott) Dolphins (Mike McDaniel) Jets (Robert Saleh) Patriots (Jerod Mayo)

Sean McDermott is the most accomplished coach in this division, but there's room for any one of these four to claw up to the No. 1 spot in the coming seasons. McDermott is 73-41 as a head coach in the regular season since signing on with the Bills in 2017, but his 5-6 playoff record is something that needs to be fixed in a hurry. Mike McDaniel is the quirkiest coach in the division but is phenomenal at building an offense. He's brought out the best in Tua Tagovailoa during his tenure, but, similar to McDermott, needs to start winning against playoff-caliber teams. The 2024 season will be an important one for Robert Saleh as he now has a healthy Aaron Rodgers, leaving no more excuses for why this team can't break its playoff drought. As for the Patriots, they enter the post-Bill Belichick era with Jerod Mayo stepping into his first season as a head coach.