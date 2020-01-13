AFC, NFC Championship 2020 bracket, schedule: Start time, TV channels, streaming, odds and playoff results
All the information you need to know for the conference championship games and Super Bowl LIV
We are officially halfway through the 2020 NFL postseason, as the wild-card round and divisional round of the playoffs are now in the rearview mirror. Four teams now remain in contention for Super Bowl LIV: the Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans, Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers.
The Titans have been the storyline of the postseason so far, as they are the only team still alive from Wild-Card weekend. They defeated the New England Patriots two weeks ago in Foxborough and then upended the No. 1 seed Baltimore Ravens on Saturday. They appear to be a team of destiny, but Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs haven't lost since Week 10 -- to the Titans in Nashville ironically. The two will face off in the AFC Championship this week, while the Packers and 49ers battle it out in the Bay for the right to represent the NFC in the final game of the season.
Here's everything you need to know for the 2020 conference championship games, and everything we know about Super Bowl LIV.
How to watch AFC Championship: Titans at Chiefs
Date: Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
Time: 3:05 p.m. ET
Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City
TV: CBS
Odds: Chiefs -7.5, according to SportsLine
Stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App and CBS All Access
Who should you back against the spread, on the money line and the total in the AFC Championship Game and the NFC Championship? And which strong picks against the spread should you lock in? Visit SportsLine now to see their championship round cheat sheet, all from the model that is up over $7,000 on its top-rated picks.
How to watch NFC Championship: Packers at 49ers
Date: Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
Where: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara
TV: Fox
Odds: 49ers -7.5, according to SportsLine
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
How to Watch Super Bowl LIV
Date: Feb. 2, 2020
Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
TV: Fox
Who will sing the national anthem?
The singer of the national anthem has yet to be announced.
Who will perform at halftime?
Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline the Super Bowl LIV halftime show in Miami.
"Ever since I saw Diana Ross fly off into the sky at the Halftime Show, I dreamed of performing at the Super Bowl," Lopez said in a statement. "And now it's made even more special not only because it's the NFL's 100th anniversary, but also because I am performing with a fellow Latina. I can't wait to show what us girls can do on the world's biggest stage."
You can read more about the halftime-show performers right here.
"America the Beautiful''
The singer of "America the Beautiful" has yet to be announced.
NFL Playoff Schedule
Divisional round
Saturday, Jan. 11
Vikings 10, 49ers 27
Titans 28, Ravens 12
Sunday, Jan. 12
Texans 31, Chiefs 51
Seahawks 23, Packers 28
Wild-card round
Saturday, Jan. 4
Bills 19, Texans 22 (OT)
Titans 20, Patriots 13
Sunday, Jan. 5
Vikings 26, Saints 20 (OT)
Seahawks 17, Eagles 9
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
O'Brien: Texans won't hire a GM in 2020
This ought to go over well with Texans fans
-
Browns request interviews for GM vacancy
Berry previously served as VP of player personnel for the Browns
-
Tomlin, Steelers congratulate Cowher
Cowher received a slew of congratulatory messages from his old franchise shortly after getting...
-
Vikings DBs coach also going to Browns?
The longtime secondary coach had been in his position since 2014
-
2020 NFL playoff schedule breakdown
Get all the info you need, including the times, dates and TV schedule for every NFL playoff...
-
Zimmer addresses his contract situation
Zimmer wants to stay in Minnesota and believes deal will get done
-
Packers hold off Seahawks, reach NFC title game
The Packers managed to hold on against the Seahawks on Sunday night
-
Texans at Chiefs: Live updates, more
Not even a 24-point lead was safe for Houston at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday
-
Broncos vs. Raiders live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Raiders football game