AFC, NFC Championship Game NFL picks and best bets from a legendary expert: This three-way parlay pays 6-1

The NFL playoffs roll on this week with two must-see conference title games. The Saints are favored by 3.5 points over the Rams in the NFC Championship Game, while on the other side of the NFL playoff bracket, the Chiefs are laying a field goal to the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game. If you're looking for a huge payout during the NFL conference championships, there's nobody better to listen to than Hammerin' Hank Goldberg. Hammer enjoyed a 17-year ESPN run in which he had only two losing seasons. Last year, he competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 against the spread. Now he's sharing his strongest NFL picks at SportsLine -- and it shows.

Over the past month, Hammer is scorching hot. He has nailed 80 percent (8-2-2) of his best bets in that span -- including last week when he cashed easily with the Patriots (-4) in their blowout of the Chargers and nailed the Rams (-7) over Dallas. Hammer also was all over the under (50.5) in Eagles-Saints, a rocking-chair cash as the teams combined for a paltry 34 points.

For the NFC and AFC title games, Hammer got down hard on three picks. If you parlay them, you would be looking at a strong 6-1 payout, just like Hammer delivered in Week 17. We can tell you Hammer is going over 55.5 points in Patriots vs. Chiefs despite an arctic blast that will create single-digit temperatures at kickoff.

"Even in that weather, both teams will be able to score. And somebody could very well return a kick for a score," Goldberg told SportsLine, adding the Patriots' and Chiefs' defenses looked better than they really are in the divisional round because they faced worn-out opponents. "The cold will be tougher on defensive players. Go over."

Goldberg also has identified one team poised for a monster performance. The line on that game is way off, Goldberg says, so it's a must-play for any NFL parlay. You need to see it before locking in any NFL picks this week.

So what are the three NFL best bets Hammer is confident will return a huge 6-1 payout in the conference championships? And which game's line is way off? Visit SportsLine now to see which spread is way off, and see which spreads to pound this week, all from the legendary handicapper who's hitting 80 percent of his best bets the past month.