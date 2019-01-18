AFC, NFC Championship Game NFL picks and best bets from a legendary expert: This three-way parlay would pay 6-1

Only three games remain in the 2019 NFL Playoffs, and not surprisingly, many of the game's best will be in action on Sunday. In the 2019 NFC Championship Game, the New Orleans Saints host the Los Angeles Rams. It's a rematch of a game the Saints won 45-35 earlier this season, but this time around, New Orleans is just a field goal favorite. On the other side of the NFL playoff bracket, the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots meet at Arrowhead Stadium. The Patriots won by three earlier this season at home on Sunday Night Football, but Patrick Mahomes and company are favored by three this time around. With so many tight NFL lines this week, it could be a challenge locking in your NFL picks. So if you're looking for a huge payout during the NFL conference championships, there's nobody better to listen to than Hammerin' Hank Goldberg.

Hammer enjoyed a 17-year ESPN run in which he had only two losing seasons. Last year, he competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 against the spread. Now he's sharing his strongest NFL picks at SportsLine -- and it shows.

Over the past month, Hammer is scorching hot. He has nailed 80 percent (8-2-2) of his best bets in that span -- including last week when he cashed easily with the Patriots (-4) in their blowout of the Chargers and nailed the Rams (-7) over Dallas. Hammer also was all over the under (50.5) in Eagles-Saints, a rocking-chair cash as the teams combined for a paltry 34 points.

For the NFC and AFC title games, Hammer got down hard on three picks. If you parlay them, you would be looking at a strong 6-1 payout, just like Hammer delivered in Week 17. We can tell you Goldberg is taking the over in Patriots vs. Chiefs despite a Kansas City weather forecast that's calling for temperatures in the 20s.

Goldberg knows the Chiefs boast the most explosive offense in the NFL. Kansas City finished the regular season averaging more than 35 points per game, which ranked No. 1 in the league. Kansas City also had the No. 1-ranked total offense because quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the NFL in passing touchdowns (50) and was second in QB rating (113.8) during the regular season.

Running back Damien Williams has also provided a spark to Kansas City's explosive attack in recent weeks. In fact, he enters Sunday's showdown against the Patriots averaging over 5.5 yards per carry in his last four games.

Meanwhile, Goldberg also knows the Patriots have scored at least 38 points in their last two games. And when these teams met earlier this season, the offensive fireworks were on full display with 83 point scored. Plus, the total has gone over in four of the last five meetings between the Chiefs and Patriots.

Goldberg also has identified one team poised for a monster performance. The line on that game is way off, Goldberg says, so it's a must-play for any NFL parlay. You need to see it before locking in any NFL picks this week.

So what are the three NFL best bets Hammer is confident will return a huge 6-1 payout in the conference championships? And which game's line is way off? Visit SportsLine now to see which spread is way off, and see which spreads to pound this week, all from the legendary handicapper who's hitting 80 percent of his best bets the past month.