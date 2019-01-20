AFC, NFC Championship Game NFL picks, top predictions, best bets from a legendary expert: This three-way parlay pays out 6-1

Everyone has an opinion on the AFC and NFC Championship Games, which take place on Sunday, They're two of the most wagered-on sporting events of the entire year, and if you believe the latest NFL odds, both games will be closely-contested shootouts. At 3:05 p.m. ET, the Los Angeles Rams visit the New Orleans Saints in the Superdome as three-point underdogs. The Saints won the earlier meeting by 10, but that game was tied with under 10 minutes to go in the fourth quarter. Then. the New England Patriots are playoff underdogs for just the second time since 2007 when they head to Arrowhead Stadium to battle the Kansas City Chiefs at 6:40 p.m. ET on CBS. With amateur and professional bettors alike locking in wagers, advice from a seasoned pro can go a long way. So before you lock in any NFL picks and predictions for Championship Sunday, check out what SportsLine's legendary expert, Hammerin' Hank Goldberg, has to say.

Hammer enjoyed a 17-year ESPN run in which he had only two losing seasons. Last year, he competed against 10 top handicappers in the Las Vegas Review-Journal NFL Challenge and beat them all, finishing 50-29-6 against the spread. Now he's sharing his strongest NFL picks at SportsLine -- and it shows.

Over the past month, Hammer is scorching hot. He has nailed 80 percent (8-2-2) of his best bets in that span -- including last week when he cashed easily with the Patriots (-4) in their blowout of the Chargers and nailed the Rams (-7) over Dallas. Hammer also was all over the under (50.5) in Eagles-Saints, a rocking-chair cash as the teams combined for a paltry 34 points.

For the NFC and AFC title games, Hammer got down hard on three picks. If you parlay them, you would be looking at a strong 6-1 payout, just like Hammer delivered in Week 17. We can tell you Goldberg is going over 56.5 points in Patriots vs. Chiefs in a clash of two of the NFL's best offenses in the AFC Championship Game.

These teams combined for a whopping 83 points when they met during the regular season, and while the stakes are higher in the NFL Playoffs, the firepower both teams possess is similar. The Chiefs have barely skipped a beat without running back Kareem Hunt, and Damien Williams is a huge reason why. He piled up 154 yards of total offense and a touchdown against the Colts last week and has proven to be a lethal running and receiving threat for the AFC's top seed.

Any concerns about the Patriots' offense slowing late in the season were eased in the divisional round. They were in vintage form against the Chargers and piled up 41 points, with most of that damage done in just three quarters. Add in an improving Kansas City weather forecast that is calling for temperatures in the 20s instead of near-zero and these offenses are primed to clear the total with room to spare.

Goldberg also has identified one team poised for a monster performance. The line on that game is way off, Goldberg says, so it's a must-play for any NFL parlay. You need to see it before locking in any NFL picks this week.

So what are the three NFL best bets Hammer is confident will return a huge 6-1 payout in the conference championships? And which game's line is way off? Visit SportsLine now to see which spread is way off, and see which spreads to pound this week, all from the legendary handicapper who's hitting 80 percent of his best bets the past month.