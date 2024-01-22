The Championship Round NFL schedule is set for Sunday with two berths for Super Bowl 58 on the line. In the AFC, MVP winners Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson will match up, while in the NFC, former No. 1 overall pick Jared Goff will share the field with Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy. Ravens vs. Chiefs has Baltimore as 3.5-point favorites, according to the latest Championship Round NFL odds, while 49ers vs. Lions sees San Francisco favored by 6.5 points at home.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception.

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Over (44.5) in the 2024 AFC Championship Game of Chiefs vs. Ravens. This will be the first postseason meeting between Mahomes and Jackson, but they've met four times previously in the regular season. All four have lit up the scoreboard as those games averaged 59.3 total points. Each of the four saw at least 51 total points scored, and the last meeting between the two in 2021 saw 71 total points in a 36-35 Baltimore victory.

None of those games featured a Ravens offense as balanced as this one. Baltimore ranks in the top four in points scored, rushing yards, yards per carry, TD-INT ratio and yards per pass attempt. It can find the endzone in multiple different ways instead of being overly reliant on Jackson in the past. Meanwhile, the Chiefs offense, which sputtered all year, found its groove just in time. Taking away a meaningless Week 18 game, Kansas City has scored 25-plus points in each of its last three games.

The model says the teams combine for 45 points.

