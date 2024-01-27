The 2024 NFC Championship Game features an intriguing matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions on Sunday. San Francisco topped the NFC and earned a bye in the 2024 NFL playoffs, but looked rusty when they grinded to a 24-21 win against the Green Bay Packers last week. Meanwhile, Detroit is on a historic run after winning its first playoff game since 1991 over Wild Card Weekend. The Lions also went 7-3 on the road during the regular season, but they are 7.5-point underdogs heading into the 2024 NFC Championship Game according to the latest NFL odds.

Are the Lions a team you should consider when making your 2024 Championship Round NFL bets and NFL parlay picks or will Brock Purdy and the 49ers turn in a rebound performance? Before you make any 2024 Championship Round NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered the 2024 NFL playoffs on an incredible 183-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 37-21 roll on top-rated picks since Week 7 of last season and has nailed seven straight top-rated picks entering the 2024 NFL playoffs.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in four confident NFL best bets for the 2024 NFL Championship Round. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of over 12-1. You can only see the model's 2024 Championship Round NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top 2024 Championship Round NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Over (44.5) in the 2024 AFC Championship Game of Chiefs vs. Ravens. Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes are expected to put up big numbers on Sunday, as Jackson is coming off of a four-TD performance against the Houston Texans and Mahomes averaged 9.4 yards per pass attempt against the Buffalo Bills. History also suggests that these teams will rack up points since at least 51 have been scored in each of the four previous meetings between Jackson and Mahomes over their careers.

The Over also hit in three of the Chiefs' last four road games of the regular season, while it hit in four of the Ravens' last five home games heading into the regular season finale. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make 2024 Championship Round NFL parlays

The model also jumped on the other three 2024 Championship Round NFL picks, including a team it expects to cover with ease. You can only see the model's 2024 NFL Championship Round best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top 2024 NFL Championship Round picks and which NFL matchups should you target for a hefty payout of over 12-1? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2024 Championship Round NFL best bets from a model on a 183-129 run on top-rated picks, and find out.