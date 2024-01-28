NFL parlays have become a weekly tradition for football fans, but with only two games during NFL Conference Championship Weekend, dialing in multiple NFL picks could be a challenge. The 2024 AFC Championship Game will pit the Ravens against the Chiefs and Baltimore is a 4.5-point favorite at home in the latest 2024 Championship Round NFL odds via the SportsLine consensus. Meanwhile, the 49ers (-7) will host the Lions in the 2024 NFC Championship Game.

The latest NFL lines also list the over/under for Ravens vs. Chiefs at 44.5, while the total in 49ers vs. Lions is 51.5. Which side of those numbers should you play and which NFL picks against-the-spread can you include to round out your NFL Conference Championship NFL parlay picks? Before you make any 2024 Championship Round NFL picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model entered the 2024 NFL playoffs on an incredible 183-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 37-21 roll on top-rated picks since Week 7 of last season and has nailed seven straight top-rated picks entering the 2024 NFL playoffs.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has locked in four confident NFL best bets for the 2024 NFL Championship Round. If you successfully parlay its picks, you'd be looking at a payout of over 12-1. You can only see the model's 2024 Championship Round NFL picks at SportsLine.

Top 2024 Championship Round NFL picks

After simulating every game 10,000 times, the model is high on the Over (44.5) in the 2024 AFC Championship Game of Chiefs vs. Ravens. These were the top two scoring defenses in the NFL this season and that's a big reason why this total is in the mid-40s but the NFL playoffs are a time for superstar quarterbacks to shine and we've got two of the best in the league going head-to-head here.

Patrick Mahomes is making his sixth consecutive AFC championship game appearance and he's coming off a strong performance where he averaged 9.4 yards per pass attempt and found Travis Kelce for a pair of touchdowns in a 27-24 win over Buffalo. Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson is the runaway favorite to win his second NFL MVP award (matching Mahomes) this season and he just threw for two touchdowns while rushing for 100 yards and two more scores in a 34-10 blowout of the Texans.

This will be the first postseason matchup between these two stars but they have met four times in the regular season and at least 51 points have been scored in all four matchups with an average of 59.3 points scored per game. Those two quarterbacks are the driving force behind the model leaning over 44.5 points being scored in the 2024 AFC Championship Game. See which other NFL parlay picks to make here.

How to make 2024 Championship Round NFL parlays

The model also jumped on the other three 2024 Championship Round NFL picks, including a team it expects to cover with ease. You can only see the model's 2024 NFL Championship Round best bets and parlay at SportsLine.

What are the model's top 2024 NFL Championship Round picks and which NFL matchups should you target for a hefty payout of over 12-1? Visit SportsLine now to see the 2024 Championship Round NFL best bets from a model on a 183-129 run on top-rated picks, and find out.