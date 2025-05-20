With the NFL offseason largely in the rearview mirror, teams are starting to gear up for 2025. They've already held their rookie minicamps, and a bunch of teams are starting to get into their OTA schedules as well. Before you know it, it'll be time for training camp.

Because the league is already moving forward, it's time for us to do the same around these parts. With that in mind, we're taking a look at each division around the league and doing some prognosticating about what we can expect from each team.

To do that, we're going to turn to the over/under win totals and try to gauge whether each NFL team is more likely to go over or under. We started on Monday with the AFC East, and we'll continue in the space below with what has recently been one of the NFL's best divisions: the AFC North.

There was a lot of change in this division this offseason, and things could therefore look quite a bit different than they have in years past. At first glance, there appears to be a lot more stratification in the division than there has been in recent seasons, and if that plays out, it could have a dramatic impact on the way this year goes for each team.

Baltimore Ravens

Over 11.5 (-110) / Under 11.5 (-110)

Baltimore finished last season with a 12-5 record despite blowing late leads against the Raiders and Browns, and coming within inches of either tying or beating the Chiefs and tying the Steelers to send the game to overtime. Obviously, blown leads and close calls happen, and they count for your record no matter what. But the Ravens also got better toward the end of the season -- especially on defense.

As for 2025, they have the league's 12th-toughest strength of schedule based on opponent over/unders. The AFC North gets the AFC East and NFC North in the schedule rotation, which means the Ravens get home games against the Jets, Patriots, Lions and Bears, and road games against the Bills, Dolphins, Vikings and Packers. They also have a stretch of schedule in the middle of the season where they play the Bears, Dolphins, Vikings, Browns and Jets from Weeks 8 through 12. They've got to get through that stretch with a 4-1 or 5-0 record.

Ultimately, though, in seasons where Lamar Jackson has been healthy, the Ravens have gone 13-2, 11-4, 13-3 and 12-5 in his starts. Assuming he's in the lineup, the Ravens are almost surely going to go over this number.

Pick: Over 11.5

Cincinnati Bengals

Over 9.5 (-125) / Under 9.5 (+105)

Cincinnati went 9-8 last year despite employing a defense that could best be described as "abominable." It took a five-game, season-ending winning streak to get there, but the Bengals being 4-8 in the first place was one of the most unlikely results we've seen in recent years, if not ever. The Bengals lost FOUR games where they scored at least 33 points. That was the most of any team in NFL history. It was totally unprecedented.

Even if you don't think all that highly of the players the Bengals added on defense this offseason, the likelihood of them being that bad on that side of the ball again is minimal. If they can be merely a standard bad defense rather than an historically bad one, they should be able to get to double-digit wins. If they can be average or better on defense, they can get to 11 or 12 wins. And if they somehow find a way to avoid their annual slow start in September, they should top 9.5 wins with relative ease.

Pick: Over 9.5

Cleveland Browns

Over 5.5 (+125) / Under 5.5 (-145)

The Browns do not have a quarterback. They also have the second-toughest strength of schedule in the league, based on opponent over/unders. They are going to be really, really bad. They should be in the mix for a top-three pick, and it would be shocking if they got to six wins. That's why there's so much juice to the under here.

Pick: Under 5.5

Pittsburgh Steelers

Over 8.5 (+120) / Under 8.5 (-140)

The Steelers, similarly, do not have a quarterback. Even if you want to say their quarterback will be Aaron Rodgers, well, Aaron Rodgers just led the Jets to a 5-12 record with an offense that ranked 24th in both yards and points, as well as a mere 18th in expected points added per play. It's not like he nets you a top-10 offense through his mere presence anymore. And if you want to say their quarterback will not be Aaron Rodgers, well, that's a pretty significant problem because their other options are, to be kind, not good.

Pittsburgh also has one of the 10 toughest schedules in the league, complete with games against the Bills, Ravens, Lions and Ravens again in the final six weeks of the season. I know Mike Tomlin has never finished under .500, but between the offensive questions, the schedule and more questions than usual on the second level of the defense, this feels like the first time the Steelers finally dip below the line.

Pick: Under 8.5