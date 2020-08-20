Watch Now: Money-Making Angles: AFC South ( 1:14 )

Each offseason, NFL teams undergo a self-assessment. They identify the areas in which they are strong and weak, and for the most part, they plan their free-agent and draft strategies accordingly.

Filling needs, shoring up weaknesses, and accentuating strengths are all on the agenda, for everyone. But the coaches and players tabbed to fill those needs, shore up those weaknesses, and/or accentuate those strengths carry varying degrees of intrigue.

That's why we're here. Over the next several weeks, we are going to identify the most intriguing newcomer on every team in the NFL. For some teams it might be a coach. For others it might be a rookie or a free-agent signing or something else entirely.

We began with the NFC East and the AFC East, then moved on last week with the NFC North and AFC North. We continued earlier this week with the NFC South, and keep going below with the AFC South.

Do I understand why the Texans traded DeAndre Hopkins? Do you? Does Bill O'Brien? Does anyone? Probably not. It's pretty inexplicable. But the Texans did at least bring in several new weapons for Deshaun Watson to try to make up for the mistake.

There's David Johnson, who was part of the return in the trade, plus Brandin Cooks and Randall Cobb. Johnson is several years removed from his last star season, but at his best he is a dynamic receiver. The Texans have not typically involved their running backs in the passing game all that often (even last season, when they added Duke Johnson, one of the most efficient pass-catching backs in the league) but perhaps with Hopkins gone, things will change a bit. Cooks is a burner in the mold of both Will Fuller and Kenny Stills so he seems like an awkward fit, but I suppose you can never have too much speed. Cobb is coming off a solid comeback season with the Cowboys -- and he's experienced at doing the type of scramble-drill plays Watson creates out of thin air if and when the offensive line collapses, which is a nice plus.

On a four-man front, one of the most important roles is the penetrating interior lineman. For the past couple yeas, the Colts have been piecing things together at that spot. They don't have to do that anymore. They traded their first-round pick to the 49ers for DeForest Buckner, who was then signed to a long-term extension.

After progressing only in fits and starts in his first two seasons, Buckner took a massive step forward over the last two. He was recognized last year as a Pro Bowler, which was probably a year late but was deserved nonetheless. He's a force on the inside, giving guards and tackles trouble with his combination of quickness and strength. He's 6-foot-7, 300 pounds, and a terrific athlete. He's played 63 of 64 games across his four NFL seasons, and he just keeps making plays in the backfield. His presence should have the added benefit of clearing things up for guys like Darius Leonard and Bobby Okereke, who should have freer lanes to ball-carriers now that he's around.

The Jags traded one of the best cornerbacks in football in the middle of last season, sending Jalen Ramsey to the Rams. They traded another excellent cornerback once the offseason his, sending A.J. Bouye to the Broncos. Enter C.J. Henderson, who will have to be a heck of a player if he's going to make up for getting rid of those two guys in the span of just a few months.

Last season's Titans rode the combination of their Derrick Henry-led power running game and the remarkably efficient passing of Ryan Tannehill to the playoffs, then rode Henry to the AFC title game. This season, they are almost certain to attempt to replicate both the strategy and the results, though hopefully with two more victories at the end of the year.

A key cog in that strategy, though, is no longer with the Titans. Mauling right tackle Jack Conklin signed a big deal with the Browns in free agency, opening up an important hole on the offensive line. The Titans then used their first-round pick on Georgia tackle Isaiah Wilson, who at 6-foot-6, 350 pounds certainly fits the mold of the run-game mauler the Titans seemingly need. Will Wilson get the starting nod over former swing tackle Dennis Kelly, and if so, can he provide anything close to what Conklin did last year? If not, the Titans find it more difficult than expected to re-create what they had on offense last season.