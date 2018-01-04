AFC Wild Card preview 2018: Bills need LeSean McCoy healthy to beat Jaguars

It's been 10 years since the Jaguars made a playoff appearance, which also coincides with the last time they had a winning record. And while that seems like a lifetime ago for most Jaguars fans, in 2007 the Bills were already eight years into their playoff drought, which would drag on until early in the evening of Sunday, Dec. 31 when this happened:

And then THIS HAPPENED:

From Miami, to Buffalo, to New York City...



That playoff moment! #GoBills

Just how improbable is it that the Bills are in the playoffs? According to Football Outsiders, they came into Week 17 with just a 14.8 percent chance of pulling it off. And yet here we are. And not only that, the Bills, who were 6-6 heading into Week 14 and have won three of four, are hitting their stride at precisely the right time. Meanwhile, the Jaguars, one of the NFL's best teams as recently as Week 15, ride a two-game losing streak -- and with it, plenty of new doubts about their legitimacy -- into the wild-card round.

How long can the Jaguars rely on their defense?

Jacksonville's defense has been dominant for much of the season. A top-10 unit in 2016 became No. 1 in 2017, ranking among the league leaders, well, just about everything meaningful category: first downs allowed per game (16.1, rank: 1st), yards per game (286.1, 2nd), sacks (55, 2nd), interceptions (22, 2nd), forced fumbles (17, T-3rd) and points per game (16.8, 2nd). This group manhandled the Ravens and Steelers in early season games; Baltimore was on the receiving end of a 44-7 beatdown in Week 3, and two weeks later, the Jags forced Ben Roethlisberger into five interceptions -- including two pick-sixes -- and cruised to a 30-9 win in Heinz Field. Two-and-a-half months later, Jacksonville outlasted Seattle in perhaps its most important victory of 2017. Not only did the Jags show they could win a meaningful late-season game, quarterback Blake Bortles had everything to do with the outcome.

Behold:

To be clear: This wasn't some meaningless first-quarter completion. Bortles connected with Dede Westbrook on a 29-yard reception on third-and-3 with seven minutes to go in the game, just four plays after the Seahawks scored a touchdown to cut the lead to 27-17. Four plays after that, the Jaguars would end up kicking a field goal and hold on for the 30-24 victory.

But here's the thing: For all the progress Bortles has made this season, he remains a replacement-level quarterback. This isn't a slight, it's the truth; he ranks 16th in value per play, according to Football Outsiders, which is just ahead of Kirk Cousins and Dak Prescott. For much of the season, replacement level was sufficient; the Jaguars relied on the league's best defense and a solid running game and all Bortles had to do was stay out of the way.

Put another way: If Jacksonville falls behind can Blake Bortles lead a comeback?

The Seahawks game was encouraging, for sure, but the Jaguars never trailed and led 24-10 heading into the fourth quarter. His first three seasons in the league provide plenty of material for why the Jags should be concerned.

As a rookie in 2014, Bortles ranked dead last in total value among all quarterbacks. He improved to 25th in total value in 2015, when he threw 35 touchdowns along with 18 interceptions and five lost fumbles. And if last season was among his most disappointing -- Bortles had 23 touchdowns, 16 interceptions and six fumbles and there were constant calls to bench him for Chad Henne -- this season has been an after-school-special-level feel-good story.

Bortles has justified the team's decision to pick up his fifth-year option, and he's legitimately played like a quarterback worth $19 million next season. That's what he's scheduled to make, and as general manager Dave Caldwell pointed out in the spring, it's a bargain.

But $19 million is the going rate for an average NFL quarterback. Average NFL quarterbacks don't often win playoff games, which is Jacksonville's primary concern at the moment.

Some opponents who have faced Bortles this season haven't been impressed; Seahawks safety Earl Thomas called him a "subpar quarterback," and Titans defensive lineman Jurrell Casey went so far as to say that "As long as Bortles is back there, if the ballgame is in his hands, he's going to choke."

Bortles' last two games don't exactly instill confidence in his supporters or fear in his detractors; he was 47 of 84 for 540 yards with two touchdowns and five interceptions in losses to the 49ers and Titans. But he's also not the reason the Jags came up short. For starters, Jacksonville managed 3.2 yards per carry against San Francisco and 3.5 yards per carry against Tennessee. Making the Jaguars into a one-dimensional passing offense is to effectively render it useless.

There's a reason the team drafted Leonard Fournette with the fourth overall pick last offseason. To do things like this and, in the process, make Bortles' existence eminently easier.

Leonard Fournette made (and ruined) a lot of fantasy weeks with this 90-yard TD run.

Fournette rushed for 181 yards against the Steelers and Bortles attempted just 14 passes (he completed eight for 95 yards with no touchdowns and an interception). The defense also did its part, which remains a critical component to any success going forward. But here's something the Bills certainly plan to exploit but may not be well known among casual fans: For as good as this Jaguars' defense has been this season -- No. 1 overall and No. 1 against the pass -- they're also ranked 26th against the run.

This brings us to Sunday's opponent.

Can the Bills' running game be the difference?

In theory, yes.

In reality, it comes down to whether LeSean McCoy is healthy. One of the NFL's most dynamic running backs is "day to day" after suffering a sprained ankle against the Dolphins last Sunday. If he doesn't play then the Bills' chances of pulling the upset get markedly more difficult. But if he's on the field as more than a decoy, Buffalo can do what they do best: Run the football, control the clock, and lean on Tyrod Taylor's conservative approach to quarterbacking.

That approach is what got Taylor benched back in Week 11 and the results were disastrous -- We're talking five-interceptions-in-30-minutes level disaster -- though it could serve the Bills' offense well against an opportunistic Jaguars defense.

But if McCoy isn't close to full health, Buffalo's task will be substantially more daunting. He leads the team in rushing (1,138 yards, six touchdowns) and 711 yards behind him on that list is the Bills' No. 2 rusher: Tyrod Taylor. Mike Tolbert is third with 247 yards.

McCoy is also Taylor's favorite target in the passing game, throwing his way 77 times for 59 receptions for 449 yards and two touchdowns. Behind McCoy is tight end Charles Clay (74 targets, 49 receptions, 558 yards, 2 touchdowns) followed by rookie wide receiver Zay Jones (74 targets, 27 receptions, 316 yards, two touchdowns).

But if we've learned anything it's that choosing to throw against this Jaguars defense, in the face of evidence that shows it's a horrific idea, will almost certainly lead to stalled drives, likely turnovers and, ultimately, losing football.

But the Bills find themselves in a quandary, especially if McCoy truly is a game-time decision. If McCoy can't go, the team would be without its best player forcing the offense to lean on a 28th-ranked passing attack on the road against the top-rated pass defense. McCoy did not practice on Wednesday and coach Sean McDermott said "we'll take it one day at a time" with the running back. Not exactly a ringing endorsement but certainly better than ruling him out altogether.

Who ya got?

The Bills are in the playoffs for the first time since 1999, back when Wade Phillips was the coach and Doug Flutie and Rob Johnson were the quarterbacks. But unfortunately for them, their best player may be unavailable on Sunday, which takes their odds of winning from long to just about impossible. It also means that Buffalo's drought of winning in the postseason, which last happened 1995, will continue.

The thing is, we liked the Bills' chances with McCoy. Their methodical, run-heavy offense matches up with the Jaguars' biggest weakness, and should Buffalo lead late in the game there's no reason to think that Bortles would be capable of leading a comeback in the franchise's biggest game in at least a decade. But barring McCoy's miraculously recovery, the Jaguars will be too much for the Bills.

Final score: Jaguars 20 Bills 12