After 0-2 start, Ben McAdoo promises 'drastic changes' for stagnant Giants

By any measure, objective or otherwise, the Giants are a terrible football team right now. Their record reflects as much, and if they're going to reverse their fortunes something -- anything -- will have to change. For coach Ben McAdoo, that means nothing's off the table.

"We can't keep doing the same thing over and over again. That's insanity," McAdoo said on a conference call Tuesday, via the New York Daily News. "It's not working so we're going to look to make some more changes this week like we did last week. Maybe a little more drastic."

When you're 0-2 and your offense is the worst in the league, there are any number of drastic measures that can be taken. One could be McAdoo giving up play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Mike Sullivan.

"That's something we'll look at and talk about," he said.

What won't happen, however, is benching 2015 first-round pick left tackle Ereck Flowers, who has struggled mightily to protect quarterback Eli Manning.

"Ereck is a young player, I thought he did some good things in the ballgame," McAdoo said. "He gets singled out, but that's the way it is within this league. Breakdowns are spread out, it's not just one player making breakdowns."

According to Pro Football Focus, Flowers ranks 57th out of 72 offensive tackles in pass blocking.

The biggest boost to a stagnant Giants offense could be as simple as getting Odell Beckham Jr. healthy. One of the NFL's best players suffered an ankle injury last month and didn't return to the practice field until last week. He was less than 100 percent against the Lions on Monday night, as evidenced by his four catches for 36 yards. But 0-2 teams face long odds to make the playoffs, so time is one thing the Giants don't have (along with a competent offense but, well, you already knew that).

And things don't get any easier; New York plays in Philly and Tampa Bay the next few weeks before facing the Chargers, Broncos and Seahawks before they Week 8 bye.