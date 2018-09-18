After battering Russell Wilson on Monday night, are the Bears the NFL's new Seahawks?

Monday night's game between the Bears and Seahawks didn't have a ton of surprises. The Seahawks offensive line looked utterly inept against the fearsome Bears front seven, which led to Russell Wilson once again running for his life. Mitchell Trubisky played well, but he had a few mistakes peppered in. And the Bears were able to close the deal this week after blowing a 20-point lead to the Packers in Week 1.

The Bears are following the blueprint of the Seahawks team that was supposed to be a dynasty: Leverage your quarterback's rookie contract to build a strong defense that can take you to where you need to go. The Bears took that quarterback money and extended Khalil Mack after trading for him. Rookie linebacker Roquan Smith looked good against the Seahawks, flying around the field for seven tackles. Prince Amukamara had a pick-six. It's all reminiscent of the stacked Seahawks defense that got the team a Super Bowl.

On Tuesday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell react to the game, particularly the Seahawks' failure to give Wilson any help whatsoever. They talk about the similarities between the way the Seahawks and Bears were built, while asking the important question of whether or not Trubisky can take the Bears where Wilson took the Seahawks. That's the biggest wild card in this equation, but there's no doubt that the Bears will be a force to be reckoned with this year. If nothing else, no opposing quarterback wants to see Mack down the line.

