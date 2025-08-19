Joe Flacco beat out a group of young quarterbacks to win the Cleveland Browns' starting job for Week 1, and the most experienced option in the room is set to join a minuscule group of NFL players to extend their careers into their 40s. Flacco will be the second-oldest starting quarterback in the league this season, behind only Aaron Rodgers. The first-year Brown, who joined the franchise this offseason on a one-year, $4 million deal, said it is "special" to get the nod at his age.

Flacco emerged victorious in the position battle over contenders Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders and Tyler Huntley. None of the other quarterbacks in Cleveland are older than 27, while Flacco celebrated his 40th birthday in January.

"I don't know if I was very emotional about it," Flacco said of winning the job. "But, listen, you don't take for granted opportunities in this league. Especially to get one at this point in my career is definitely special. But like I said, it's pretty much business as usual and just kind of trying to get better."

While he has not played a full season since 2017, his penultimate campaign with the Baltimore Ravens, Flacco made starts with each of his five previous teams and is fresh off a campaign in which he took over for the Indianapolis Colts with six starts.

"You gotta give a lot of credit to obviously Tom (Brady) for anybody even thinking about doing it," Flacco said of playing into his 40s. "Obviously there was guys before. You have Warren Moon. I talked about it a couple weeks ago. Vinny Testaverde and other guys that have done it. But, I mean, he pushed the boundaries like he did in absolutely everything. No surprise that he did it in that way, as well.

"But I don't think it's necessarily something I actively think about until people remind me with texts and things like that and you guys ask me about it. I don't think it's a huge deal right now, but I'm sure when I look back on it, it'll be pretty cool."

Flacco's per-game production remains mostly on pace with the numbers he posted throughout his lengthy run in Baltimore. In his eight appearances last year, he completed 65.3% of his throws, marking a career high. He posted 12 touchdowns to seven interceptions with 1,761 yards.

"I feel as good as I ever have," said Flacco. "You get tricked a little bit when you're in a locker room with all these guys; you just kind of assume you're in your 20s and you keep telling yourself that. But I really do feel great. My arm feels just as good as ever. My legs feel really good right now to do the things that I'm gonna have to do. I feel ready to go."