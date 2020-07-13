Watch Now: NFL And NFLPA To Meet Monday ( 2:42 )

Attorneys who had been representing Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar in his ongoing robbery case withdrew from the representation on Monday morning, according to court documents obtained by The Athletic's Daniel Wallach. Dunbar's new attorneys, in addition to filing a notice of change of counsel, filed a notice of participation in discovery in order to obtain evidentiary materials from prosecutors in the case.

Michael Grieco, one of Dunbar's now-former lawyers, said in a statement, "We agreed that new counsel would allow for continued advocacy of Mr. Dunbar's innocence without any collateral distractions." Over the weekend, Grieco was implicated in a scheme to allegedly bribe witnesses in the case.

Grieco denied the allegations, as did Bradford Cohen, the attorney for New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker.

Lawyers for both Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar and New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker are denying a report from the New York Daily News that claims they were involved in a cover-up in the aftermath of an alleged robbery involving the two players back in May. The report cites a search warrant, obtained by the Daily News, that claims Dominic Johnson, a witness in the alleged robbery, oversaw payouts totaling $55,000 to the four victims at the office of Dunbar's attorney, Michael Grieco, in the immediate aftermath of the crime. This was an alleged attempt to get the individuals to sign sworn affidavits to recant their stories of the incident. However, Grieco is claiming that the two players are being extorted by the alleged victims. "Law enforcement, both local and federal, was advised from day one and beyond that the alleged 'victims' in this case were actively extorting Baker and Dunbar," Grieco told The Seattle Times. "These men fabricated a robbery story after waiting an hour to call police and then immediately began contacting the players demanding money. My office obtained accurate and truthful affidavits consistent with the independent witness and my client's account. These 'victims' are seasoned career criminals who have been arrested and/or convicted of crimes ranging from conspiracy to commit murder, to human trafficking, to filing a false police report. Mr. Dunbar took and passed a polygraph confirming that he did not participate or witness any robbery." Baker's attorney, Bradford Cohen, also denied the claims of a cover-up on social media, tweeting that "this is a smear tactic" and "shameful reporting." Cohen also says that Baker took a lie detector test and "was shown to be truthful."

Dunbar and Baker were charged with armed robbery stemming from an incident where Baker is alleged to have taken money and watches from attendees at a Miramar, Florida party while armed with a semi-automatic firearm. Dunbar allegedly assisted in taking the money and other belongings from the victims. Both pleaded not guilty (Baker to eight charges and Dunbar to four) and are out on bail ($200,000 for Baker and $100,000 for Dunbar). The two players turned themselves in back on May 16, but have maintained their innocence throughout the case.

The NFL has thus far not punished either Dunbar or Baker under the personal conduct policy, though the league typically lets the legal process play out before levying punishment on players in cases such as this one.