After being called out by their coach on the second episode of "Hard Knocks," the New York Jets' offensive line struggled to protect Aaron Rodgers during Wednesday's practice with the Buccaneers.

At one point during practice, Rodgers was sacked a half-dozen times in a sequence of 10 drop backs, according to ESPN. While quarterbacks can't be hit during practice, this is obviously a discouraging sign for the Jets and their 39-year-old quarterback, who also dealt with offensive line issues during last week's practices with the Carolina Panthers.

As the following two plays illustrate, Rodgers is obviously capable of making big plays while under duress. He is also more prone to making mistakes if he doesn't have the full trust of his line.

The unit was openly challenged by coach Robert Saleh prior to the team's second preseason game. Saleh's challenge was captured and aired during the most recent "Hard Knocks" episode.

"You can have a Hall of Fame quarterback, you can have two $10 million-plus receivers, you can have the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year, you can have all kinds of skill in the running back room, but none of it f------ matters until the big boys up front change who the f--- we are," Saleh said, via Sports Illustrated. "We as coaches, we as an organization, can't want it more than you."

New York's offensive line responded by allowing just one sack during the Jets' 27-0 win over Carolina. But, as Wednesday's practice showed, the unit is clearly struggling to consistently protect their quarterbacks.

Adding insult to injury is left guard Laken Tomlinson being day-to-day with a leg injury, Saleh told reporters following practice. Saleh also fielded questions regarding tackle Mekhi Becton not taking first-team reps on Wednesday despite the Jets' issues on the line.

"He can do it. It's just a matter of being available," Saleh said while adding that Becton has to prove that he can get through a full game.

While the Jets have talented skill players (a group that includes Rodgers, receiver Garrett Wilson and running backs Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook), they need to resolve their issues on the offensive line, specifically at the tackle spots. Saleh recently noted that veteran Duane Brown's expected return from injury should help remedy the situation. He also stressed that there is still time to iron out some of the issues plaguing the unit before the team's Week 1 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

"My optimistic side will say we have time," Saleh recently said regarding his offensive line, via The Athletic. "We've got some cards in our back pocket that we can use, but as a coach, you want it done yesterday. We want these guys rolling, we want confidence, we want to start humming."