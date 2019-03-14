After losing Earl Thomas, Seahawks reportedly bringing back K.J. Wright on 'short-term' deal

The Seattle Seahawks may have seen their most notable free agent (Earl Thomas) leave for greener pastures, but they responded by retaining one of the most important pieces of their defense. According to a report from The News Tribune in Seattle, the Seahawks are re-signing linebacker K.J. Wright on what is described as a short-term deal.

Wright has long teamed with inside linebacker Bobby Wagner to form one of the best and most versatile linebacking duos in the NFL. The two players are each terrific against both the run and the pass, though Wright counts pass coverage as his obvious best skill. Seattle will often use him against running backs or tight ends who split out wide, and he plays a valuable role in their zone coverage schemes as well.

Wright played only five games last season, but he played 107 of a possible 112 games during the first seven years of his career so injuries had previously not been a concern. He is entering his age 30 campaign and coming off a four-year span prior to 2018 during which he averaged 120 tackles (6.5 for loss), 3.5 quarterback hits, 1.8 sacks, and 4.5 passes defensed. He's a very good player and a very important piece for the Seahawks to retain as they remake their defense in the wake of major talent losses (including the entire Legion of Boom) over the past two years.