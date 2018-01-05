After missing All-Pro team, Mark Ingram will not have final year of contract voided

After a terrific season for running back Mark Ingram, some talk arose about an odd clause in his contract.

The clause would have activated if Ingram had been named to the 2017 All-Pro Team by the Associated Press, and it would have voided the fourth year of his four-year contract. Ingram, however, missed the All-Pro team, with MVP candidate Todd Gurley and Le'Veon Bell taking the first and second team running back spots (respectively) and Le'Veon Bell and Ingram's teammate Alvin Kamara taking the first and second team flex spots (also respectively).

Ingram had almost unarguably the best season of his career in 2017, with 1,124 yards rushing and 416 yards receiving (both career highs). Ingram also rushed for 4.9 yards per carry, which is actually slightly down from his 5.1 YPC in 2016. It's Ingram's second-consecutive 1,000 yard season, as he rushed for 1,043 yards in 2016 -- making him the first 1,000-yard rusher for the Saints since Deuce McAllister in 2006. His 12 touchdowns were also a career high, with all of them coming on the ground.

Ingram's numbers are more impressive considering the time he split with the rookie sensation Kamara. Kamara didn't really come into his own until the Dolphins game in London in Week 4, but he never turned back after he started to get touches. Kamara picked up 1,554 yards from scrimmage. Ingram was right behind Kamara with 1,540 yards from scrimmage -- outgaining his 2016 total by nearly 200 yards despite his rushing attempts being similar.

Ingram was nearly considered a bust after his rookie deal, but a strong 2014 season saved him in a contract year. Coming up just shy of 1,000 yards and getting a Pro Bowl selection, the Saints signed Ingram to a four-year, $16 million contract with $7.6 million guaranteed. The clause was for either a 2017 All-Pro selection or two Pro Bowl selections in 2015-2017. Ingram was not named an All-Pro this year, but his contract expires after next season anyway.