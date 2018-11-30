After shutting down Saints, DeMarcus Lawrence says Cowboys defense has 'still got to get better'

Entering Thursday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys, it could reasonably be argued that the New Orleans Saints had one of the best offenses in NFL history. The Saints were averaging 37.2 points per game, just 0.7 fewer than the 2013 Broncos, the highest-scoring offense of all time. But the Saints were gaining more yards per play and per drive than those Broncos, and scoring on a greater percentage of their drives as well. They'd won 10 games in a row, and they were just straight-up rolling, having scored 30 or more in nine of 11 games on the year, including five straight.

And then the Cowboys completely shut them down. The Saints finished the night with just 10 points and a season-low 176 total yards. That's not only the Saints' season low in yards, it is also the fewest yards they have gained in any game since Drew Brees joined the team all the way back in 2006. Their 49 offensive plays were the third-fewest they've run in any game during that time, and their 3.59 yards per play average was the third-fewest as well. Their 23:07 time of possession was fifth-lowest.

The Dallas defense that shut New Orleans down had been good this season, but not necessarily great. Coming into the game, the Cowboys ranked seventh in yards allowed, third in points allowed, and 13th in Football Outsiders' defensive DVOA. But they also might have just played the single best defensive game that any team has played all season.

Their defense dominated at every level, from DeMarcus Lawrence and company up front to Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch in the middle and Byron Jones, Chidobe Awuzie, Xavier Woods, and friends on the back end. Lawrence, though, who had yet another fantastic game (four tackles, a sack, a forced fumble, and countless pressures), is not satisfied with the performance. He's not sure whether he thinks the Cowboys have the best defense in the NFL, but he's sure that they need to get better.

"I can't predict the future," Lawrence said. "I don't know what's next to come. So I'm not going to call it the best yet. I really don't think that was our final form. We've still got to get better."

It's difficult to imagine a much better defensive performance than the one the Cowboys just put on, but if they can do what Lawrence said, well, they're going to go some interesting places. The defense certainly has a lot of talent, and it does appear to be coming together nicely right now. If they can manage to get the offense humming at the same level, they can make some noise.