After Talib and Peters trades, Trumaine Johnson seems to know he's done with Rams

Coming into the offseason, the secondary could have been considered one of the major needs for the Los Angeles Rams. By making two trades in a matter of weeks, however, the Rams have seemingly shored up one of their weaknesses.

First, the Rams acquired Marcus Peters (and a sixth-round pick) from the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for a fourth-round pick this year and a second-rounder next year. Over the weekend, the Rams added another top corner by bringing in Aqib Talib from the Denver Broncos in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

With two corners coming in, the Rams' former top corner seems to know that he's on his way out. Trumaine Johnson posted a thank you message to Rams fans in the cities of St. Louis and Los Angeles, the Rams organization, and his (seemingly) former teammates on his Instagram page.

Johnson played each of the last two seasons on the franchise tag, taking in $30.69 million combined over the course of those two years. He will be one of the top cornerbacks available on the open market this offseason, and there should be plenty of suitors for his services. Already, teams like the Jets, Browns, Raiders, 49ers, and Packers have been floated as possible destinations. With that many bidders, one would expect that Johnson will be paid handsomely whenever he decides to sign.