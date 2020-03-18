After the second day of legal tampering, has Jameis Winston been demoted to backup?

It appears the reigning NFL passing champion and quarterback who threw the second-most touchdowns in 2019 is not going to be a starter in 2020. It sounds bizarre, but it's true. It's probably the third stat that knocked him off the quarterback carousel however, as former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston led the NFL with 30 interceptions.

Winston posted the first-ever "30 for 30" season in NFL history with 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions, and that decision-making issue apparently trumps his other accomplishments. Tom Brady is reportedly taking over in Tampa, Philip Rivers has agreed to terms with the Indianapolis Colts, the Tennessee Titans re-signed Ryan Tannehill, Drew Brees is staying with the New Orleans Saints, Teddy Bridgewater is reportedly headed to take over for Cam Newton in Carolina and the Cincinnati Bengals are expected to take former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the No. 1 overall pick. The only starting jobs that remain open are really the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers, but Ian Rapoport threw a bit of cold water on those possibilities for Winston on Tuesday night.

"You look around the league and there's really not any starting opportunities," said Rapoport. "I was told from the Los Angeles Chargers' perspective, if Jameis was available then they were probably not going to be the home for him. If you look, where could Jameis land, he's probably going to be a backup."

The former No. 1 overall pick told reporters at the end of the season that they should "look at my numbers, I'm ballin'." Well, it appears he will be "ballin'" as a backup. Rapoport made it clear that the Chargers are not interested, which technically leaves the Dolphins and Patriots as the only two open jobs remaining. The Dolphins currently own the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and have been linked to former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for quite some time, so that could rule them out. The Patriots could be a possible landing spot, but New England is reportedly encouraged by backup Jarrett Stidham and Newton remains a possibility as well.

This slow-moving game of musical chairs for quarterbacks is not yet over, but it does appear Winston might be left on the outside and on the bench in 2020.